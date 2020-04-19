Flower shops across El Paso are wilting under the city’s stay-at-home order that forced “non-essential” businesses closed.
While some have managed to shift their business to focus on deliveries, all are feeling the impacts of the loss of events like prom, weddings, academic banquets and funerals.
“The daily business has dropped about 25%,” said Sandy Blanco, owner of Debbie’s Bloomers in East El Paso. “It’s still a challenge because there are three of us trying to do the work of 10 people. It’s extremely busy for us in that regard.”
While Debbie’s Bloomers is still open for deliveries, others have fully closed. Kern Place Florists is closed until at least May 15, according to their answering machine.
Grocery stores like Albertsons and Whole Foods still have a selection of fresh flowers and plants, and garden stores like Eastside Discount Nursery and Lowe’s are still open.
Rudy Rivera, owner of Gift Box Flower Shoppe in Central El Paso, said their big party business has also dropped off, but the shop is still servicing funerals and everyday delivery occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries.
He said the shop is also the only flower shop in El Paso that also has a beer, wine and liquor license, and is able to make deliveries.
“The only one we haven’t done is for hospitals or nursing homes,” Rivera said. “We’re discouraging people from sending them there.”
On Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that beginning April 24, retail businesses would be allowed to reopen and provide “retail-to-go” services.
But while the Texas economy gradually gets into gear again, there are other social distancing orders that have not been lifted. Students will not be returning to in-person school for the rest of the semester, which means there still won’t be events like prom, graduation ceremonies, award banquets and family parties.
Under Abbott’s “retail-to-go” order, flower shops would be able to reopen in time for the Mother’s Day business spike. Mother’s Day is May 10, which puts it within the city’s timeframe for the stay-at-home order that bars any type of gatherings.
“The industry is anticipating Mother’s Day will be very large,” Blanco said. “The challenge is that we can only produce so much.”
As with other businesses, the impact of the COVID-19 closures on flower shops is not limited to a decline in customers. Travel delays and restrictions mean businesses like Debbie’s Bloomers are seeing a drop in the inventory available to order.
Blanco said the restrictions mean they’re getting less to no products from Holland, an area famous for its tulips.
“Our inventory is mostly perishable. We have to order to the level of business we think we’ll do,” Blanco said. “A lot of our product comes from outside the U.S. Because the airlines have canceled so many flights, it’s been difficult.”
Despite the challenges and gloom of social distancing, Blanco said orders are still coming in.
“We’re happy to have the business we have, and we have wonderful customers,” Blanco said. “Every day we have calls thanking us for taking deliveries or taking extra steps to make sure people are being protected.”
