U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Mark Cobos, a graduate of Burges High School and West Point Military Academy, took command last Wednesday of the Army’s only space battalion in ceremonies at Fort Carson, Colorado.
That in itself is a singular achievement, but Cobos was also recently named the military’s 2019 Joint Action Officer by Gen. Joseph Dunford, outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a ceremony June 4.
“LTC Cobos is recognized for leading the establishment of the United States Space Command and representing military interests across the space policy efforts of the National Security Council and the National Space Council,” the recent Pentagon announcement read.
His father, Nick Cobos, now retired, is a former principal of Burges and Coronado high schools and headmaster of St. Clement’s Parish School. His mother is Anne, a professor of speech pathology at New Mexico State University.
“From the beginning, Mark was a great kid, the kind of kid any parent would be happy to have,” Nick Cobos told El Paso Inc. “He was athletic, played baseball and football at Burges.
“He was also president of his senior class and a member of Burges’ marching band. At halftime, he would take off his helmet and march in his football uniform with the band.”
When it came time to apply for college, Cobos said Mark only applied to West Point.
“I tried to get him to apply to a lot of different colleges, but he only wanted one,” Cobos said. “He just said, ‘I’m going to West Point.”
His younger brother, Andrew, now a lawyer in Houston, also went to West Point, Cobos said, and both of them served in Middle East war zones at the same time.
“Those days were long and dark for his mother and me,” he said.
At the Wednesday ceremony, Mark Cobos, 41, took command of the Army’s only active-duty space battalion.
“We are the Army’s contribution to the nation’s strategic land force to fighting in, from and through space,” he said, as he began to describe the mission of the unit.
Just as warfare moved to the skies a century ago in World War I, defensive, offensive and intelligence capabilities have inevitably been moving to space, often called the last frontier, for years.
The military’s current space fighting units are not connected with the new Space Force that President Trump recently took the first steps to create, but they could be down the road.
“The first space war was the Gulf War in 1991 when we relied on global position systems and GPS satellites,” Cobos said. “We dropped precision bombs and were able to navigate through the desert and use satellite communications to talk over long distances.
“And probably most importantly, we used space-based reconnaissance satellites to take a lot of pictures to gain intelligence. A lot of people see that war as our first space war.”
Now, he said, the military is developing defensive and offensive capabilities in space because of the advances by Russia and China.
“If they were able to take out our space capabilities, it would prevent us from being able to project power and influence on a global scale,” he said. “Like the Chinese, the Russians have put a lot of energy into weapons systems to take away our space capabilities.
“In order to defend ourselves and our vital interests, the United States has been taking measures to defend our own assets and, if necessary, to respond to threats in space.”
And while it all sounds new, he said, it’s not really.
“The battalion I’m about to take command of will celebrate its 20th birthday this December, and the Air Force has been doing space for a long time.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.