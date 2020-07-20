A global manufacturer of motorsport vehicles like Can-Am ATVs and Sea-Doo watercraft will invest $180 million in the borderland, building a third manufacturing facility in Juárez.
The new factory, expected to open in the fall of 2021, will employ 1,000 workers, according to the company.
“All of our off-road vehicles are already manufactured in Juárez, so it was natural for us to build a third facility in the same city to consolidate the manufacturing of all our off-road vehicles in a single area,” said Magali Valence, BRP’s external communications manager, in an email interview.
He said Juárez was a good fit for expansion, and the company did not consider building the new plant in China.
“There are advantages for us in terms of talent, synergies and economies of scale, and also for proximity of suppliers and transportation,” Magali said.
Expanding in Juárez also allows the company to produce more of its products closer to its strongest market: the U.S.
Global trade has been knocked sideways by the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring some manufacturers to reassess their distant, global production networks that have proven vulnerable. That, along with the enactment of the USMCA trade agreement, has spurred more companies to consider expanding in North America, rather than Asia.
“The Borderplex Alliance is currently working on a record level of projects with businesses and companies that are looking to expand and relocate,” said Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance. “We’ve never been busier despite the economy and the crises that we face.”
The El Paso-based economic development organization worked with its counterpart in Mexico, Desarrollo Económico de Cd. Juárez, to secure the expansion of BRP in the borderland.
Some manufacturers have found themselves dragged down by global forces out of their control, including economic shutdowns and COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as plummeting demand for their products amid an economic crisis.
Others have found their products suited to this particular moment. Although it was dealt a blow by temporary coronavirus closures, BRP has experienced rising demand for motorsports vehicles as people look for ways to have fun while practicing social distancing.
BRP, which is based in Quebec, Canada, specializes in motorsport vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles for several brands like Ski-Doo, Lynx and Can-Am.
As it expands in Juárez, Valence said, the company will need “people on the assembly line, welders, logistic experts, team managers, etc.”
Barela said BRP’s Juárez expansion is great news during these uncertain times.
“Their employment of 1,000 individuals and investment of nearly $200 million is a continuing addition to the momentum that our region has with respect to manufacturing,” Barela said. “We are the fifth-largest manufacturing hub in North America, and this project will certainly solidify our position in those manufacturing rankings.”
BRP already has two plants in Juárez that assemble Can-Am side-by-side vehicles, ATVs and Ryker 3-wheeled vehicles, along with components for other models. This new $180 million investment will support the continued production of the company’s side-by-side vehicles.
According to BRP’s fiscal year 2020 annual report, the publicly traded company had $6.1 billion in sales last year and employs about 13,500 people worldwide.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of the company’s year-round products, including side-by-side vehicles and ATVs, have remained strong.
Company revenue was up by 5%, and retail sales were up by 14% in the United States, during the first quarter of 2020, according to public filings.
Despite the health and economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, Christian Perez Giese, senior vice president and director at CBRE in El Paso, said he is optimistic about the future of the El Paso region as more companies like BRP look toward North America for expansion.
It’s a trend that was underway before the pandemic, Giese said, driven by several factors. Juárez’s proximity to the U.S. market, labor and wage advantages, and its long history as a major manufacturing hub makes it an attractive location for advanced manufacturing operations in the automotive, medical and electronics industries.
“We have seen some companies moving operations from China to Juárez,” he said. “However, this is not a new trend but rather something that has been highlighted by recent trade disputes and COVID-19.
“Manufacturing product in China that is destined for North American consumers is complex. With wages generally equal in Mexico and China, and with the skilled labor force available in Mexico, the logistical advantages are really what tip the scale for many users.”
Giese said that while the pandemic has disrupted manufacturing on the border, including shutdowns due to COVID-19, the industrial market has remained healthy overall.
“Concerns surrounding COVID-19 are truly global and we do not see any specific risks related to Mexico or Juárez at this point,” Giese said.
With concerns about COVID-19 and the ongoing violence in Juárez, Barela said that manufacturers are working diligently to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of their workers.
“Businesses in Juárez are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure the safety of their workers,” he said. “The same goes for the overall issue of security.”
Alan Russell, chief executive at Tecma, an El Paso-based outsourcing firm, said the global pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war might have been the tipping point for some manufacturers.
“The tariffs got everyone’s attention,” Russell said. “If you were producing product in China or in that region and it’s for sale and distribution in North America, you were going to face tariffs. And that put everyone on alert.
“No longer is a manufacturer going to accept the excuse that your supply chain from China is slow or difficult or it’s on the water or it will be here in two weeks,” Russell said. “Those companies are going to require the supply chain to be regional.”
Asked about the security situation in Juárez, BRP said it is familiar with the Juárez region and continues to monitor closely what is happening in the city.
“We have put in place thorough safety measures to ensure the safety of our employees and the stability of our business,” the company said in a statement.
