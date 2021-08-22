Richard Hyde, the British consul general in Houston, and his colleagues traveled to El Paso last week on a diplomatic mission to strengthen business, political and cultural ties between the UK and the borderland, which remains overlooked by the majority of Brits.
In this region, one of those ties, Hyde observed, is the borderland’s deep love of ’90s British pop music. Running less deep are the region’s economic ties to the UK, and Hyde said he sees plenty of opportunity for more companies to do business across the pond.
“I sit in Houston and have spent way too much time in Houston in the last 18 months,” Hyde said. “You can’t interpret Texas politically, economically or culturally unless you travel around.
“We couldn’t find anything to suggest we’ve been recently,” Hyde said.
There are British consulates in eight U.S. cities: Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami and Houston. Hyde’s Houston office represents the British government in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Arkansas.
During his time in El Paso, Hyde coordinated with The Borderplex Alliance to visit a number of attractions and meet with community leaders in select industries. Included on the agenda was a tour of Spaceport America, dinner with UTEP President Heather Wilson and a visit to Las Cruces.
After visiting El Paso, Hyde was planning to drive to Laredo, Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Houston – by way of the Shiner brewery.
“I thought at the end of this all, we need a beer,” Hyde said.
While in El Paso, Hyde said he hoped to get a better understanding of the role the U.S.-Mexico border plays in the region’s economy. He was unable to visit Juárez on this trip to the borderland.
“This is a part of the state that’s so hard to reach for people like me and too many people miss it. There’s a lot of conversations about the border and migration. We don’t tend to get too involved with that, it’s not really our business,” he said. “But it does define how Texas is perceived internationally. There’s a lot of rhetoric. I think someone once said, ‘The further you get away from the border the more you worry about it.’
“It’s an important part of your lives, so you have to come and see it to understand.”
On his Texas tour, Hyde was also planning to swing by Blue Origin in nearby Van Horn, as well as SpaceX facilities in South Texas.
He said he’s trying to get more British companies to take a look at non-coastal cities in the United States like the borderland, which is home to one of the largest manufacturing centers on the Southern border.
Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, said strengthening ties between the region and its important trading partners is critical.
“Economic and strategic alliances are now as important as they’ve ever been, with the geopolitical situation around the globe,” Barela said. “Longstanding friendships and allies have become incredibly vital as we move forward.”
Barela said there are only three British companies in the region. And Hyde said he was planning to meet with Virgin Galactic, a British company, out at Spaceport America.
Hyde is also looking at The Borderplex Alliance and the work they do to promote economic development in the region. He said he saw some similarities between the border region’s three states and two countries, and the UK’s Northern Powerhouse cities of Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.
“There’s a nice synergy between here and what we’re trying to do there,” Hyde said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
“Flying in and out isn’t the answer either. When I said to my team that I wanted to drive around Texas in August, they looked at me like, ‘He’s not serious?!’ And we got serious.”
It was the first official visit by British diplomats to El Paso in recent memory.
