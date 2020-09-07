The United Kingdom’s consul general in Houston made a virtual business trip to El Paso and the border region last week that may have been the first official visit ever – virtual or otherwise – by a British diplomat.
Consul General Richard Hyde’s territory includes Texas and the four states touching Texas, which already do substantial business with Britain.
But with the U.K.’s pending exit from the European Union on Jan. 31, Britain will be on its own and looking to establish trade agreements for the first time in 47 years and help its businesses find their own markets in new places – like the El Paso region.
So the U.K. hasn’t negotiated a trade agreement in our generation, Hyde said, because before that “everything was done by the EU.”
“Our objective is understanding much, much about the border region and everything that’s going on,” Hyde said on a Thursday call arranged by The Borderplex Alliance, an organization that works to boost economic development in the region.
The meeting was one of many such meetings Borderplex set up this past week with, among others, El Paso’s mayor, El Paso state legislators, a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas vice president, UTEP’s president and NMSU’s chancellor.
Borderplex has arranged more virtual meetings with Consul General Hyde and his staff and other local leaders in the coming weeks.
Hyde, 50, was previously stationed in Caracas, Venezuela, and later San Jose, Costa Rica, as director of the Caribbean and Central American regions with the Department for International Trade.
He said he stepped into his new role determined to be more engaged with Hispanic communities like El Paso.
“I don’t think the U.K. government, or our office in Houston or even LA for that matter have been sufficiently plugged into the increasingly important demographic that is the Hispanic population in the United States,” he said. “This is a population that has no historical relationship or cultural tie to the U.K.”
The U.K. and U.S. are already negotiating a free-trade agreement, one both countries hope will be fast-tracked and approved at the presidential level in the U.S. before fast-track authorization expires on July 31, 2021.
After that, the U.S. Congress and the U.K. Parliament can become involved in the negotiations, which both sides agree would make approval of the trade deal far more difficult and time-consuming.
Hyde noted that demographers are saying that in 25 years, the U.S. population will look a lot more like Houston’s today.
“And so if we’re going to remain relevant in this country, as a friend and an ally, we need to make sure that we are engaging now,” he said. “We should have been doing it 25 years ago.”
Now, Barela said, there are just three British companies in the Borderplex region.
But the U.K. is the largest foreign investor in Texas, Hyde said.
“I was quite surprised when I discovered that,” he said. “It was the comptroller’s office that told us this.
“We have about $15 billion in bilateral trade with Texas, which is one-and-a-half times as much as we trade with Mexico and Brazil combined.”
That makes Texas one of the U.K.’s biggest trading partners.
“My disappointment, or where I worry, is that’s not necessarily reflected in your region, and I want to change that,” Hyde said.
Asked what he would tell a U.K. company about why it should look at the borderland, Hyde said being part of a major supply line would be one good reason.
“You want to be a space supply chain company?” he said. “You can actually do that in New Mexico. So it’s a matter of just educating (companies) because that’s not what they do.
“It’s about educating them about what the opportunities are. They’re in all sectors – space, aerospace, agriculture technologies, agricultural research – all that stuff is available in this region.”
Many of the U.S. companies that moved their operations to China are looking at returning to this side of the Pacific today for a lot of reasons. Chinese labor and other necessities are not as cheap as they once were. Security, tariffs, transportation and national security are among the others.
“So, for all those reasons, you actually want to bring them back home,” Hyde said. “You want to near-shore them. U.K. companies need to understand that.
“You can actually invest into maquiladoras in Mexico with much less risk.”
