Under pressure from activist investors, including El Paso businessman Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, the chief executive of oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. is stepping down.
Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens are former board members of Andeavor, which was acquired last year by Marathon in a deal that included the oil refinery in South-Central El Paso.
Marathon announced Thursday that chairman and CEO Gary Heminger plans to step down next year after more than eight years at the company’s helm. The company also plans to spin off its gas-station chain and review its pipeline business.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I am grateful to Gary for his distinguished and successful leadership of this great company, for which he has earned the unqualified and unanimous support of the board,” James Rohr, the company’s lead independent director, said in a news release.
Foster and Stevens pressed their case in an Oct. 24 open letter, saying there was “overwhelming support” for their calls to have Heminger resign. They are among the company’s top shareholders.
“Since being forced to go public with our case for change, we have engaged with approximately 100 stockholders … to discuss the persistent failures that have fueled Marathon’s considerable value destruction since the Andeavor acquisition,” they state.
Among other things, Foster and Stevens argued the company needed to modernize its corporate governance and institute more transparent financial reporting. They also raised concerns about Marathon’s performance and strategy and backed a proposal by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. to split the company.
Foster is known in El Paso for restoring historic buildings in Downtown El Paso and his philanthropy. He founded Western Refining in 1997 with Stevens and others. It went public in 2006, was purchased by Andeavor for $6.4 billion in June 2017 and merged with Marathon in October 2018 to form the nation’s biggest independent oil refiner.