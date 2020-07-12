Editor’s note: The Borderplex Business Barometer is published monthly by the Border Region Modeling Project at the University of Texas at El Paso. It summarizes recent economic trends in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez.
Novel coronavirus economic data gymnastics continued unabated in May.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas El Paso Metropolitan Cycle Index rose by more than 4 points. The UTEP BRMP El Paso Household Economic Stress Index improved slightly, as well.
Those developments do not point to convincing economic strength. Treasury instrument yields remain below 1.5% at all term-lengths – rates that are substantially lower than those of twelve months ago.
El Paso County labor market conditions remain both weak and vulnerable. The May 2020 jobless rate is more than 11 percentage points above the May 2019 rate. Following the abortive Texas state economic opening in June, it would not be surprising if further attrition occurs during the summer. Although El Paso County Supplemental Nutrition Program, better known as SNAP or food stamps, enrollments increased by more than 5 thousand recipients in May, the new number is below the May 2018 level.
Economic uncertainty has caused single-family homeowners to avoid putting properties up for sale unless necessary. Consequently, the months of inventory declined to only 2.3 months. El Paso County listed 1,675 homes in May for sale, while only 2,504 homes were on the market one year earlier. That caused the median price to increase to $169,950 in May, a $16,000 upturn from its year-ago level. Further, fortifying housing prices were a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 3.23% and a 15-year fixed mortgage rate of 2.69%.
Regular unleaded gasoline in El Paso sold for $1.71 per gallon, on average, in May. That represents a 93 cent decrease from the corresponding figure from a year earlier. From a regional perspective, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil averaged $28.56 for a 42-gallon barrel in May 2020, compared to $60.83 per barrel last year.
At 8.5%, the Doña Ana County unemployment rate remained substantially above its year-ago level. Reflective of COVID-19 global labor market infirmity, total employment was 8.9 percentage points below where it was in May 2019 in Las Cruces. Not surprisingly, Mesilla Valley food stamp enrollments rose to 29,077 in April.
The gap between the nominal peso/dollar exchange rate and the UTEP BRMP restaurant price ratio remained above 50% for a third straight month in May. The closures to non-essential traffic allowed border wait times at all three El Paso ports of entry to stay below prior-year averages.
The closures contributed to plummeting personal vehicle and pedestrian traffic totals in April.
Although international trade is classified as essential, the number of cargo vehicles crossing into El Paso nosedived in April. That decline was a consequence of a considerable downturn in total merchandise shipments through the El Paso Customs District in April.
That development helps illustrate the severity of the lockdown recession. April is usually a month during which cross-border trade volumes increase. After adjusting for inflation, real total trade through the El Paso Customs District plunged to $3.4 billion, the lowest mark tallied since March 2014.
The COVID-19 recession caused the Northern Mexico Manufacturing Orders Index to tumble in April. A rollercoaster rebound then occurred in May, albeit to a level that is substantially below the comparable figure for 2019.
Not surprisingly, the Chihuahua State Total Value of Construction collapsed in April, falling to less than 1 billion pesos for the first time since January 2018. Chihuahua State retail activity also dropped in April.
Read the full report online at https://scholarworks.utep.edu/border_region/100.
