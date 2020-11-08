Editor’s note: The Borderplex Business Barometer is published monthly by the Border Region Modeling Project at the University of Texas at El Paso. It summarizes recent economic trends in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez. This is an excerpt from the full report.
As measured by the El Paso Metropolitan Business Cycle Index, the summer 2020 recovery stalled in September.
The setback is not surprising. The $600 weekly federal unemployment supplements terminated in early August, and local unemployment remains twice as high as a year ago. Conditions in El Paso may presage a double dip recession for the nation as a whole.
Although longer maturity interest rates are higher than those for shorter term instruments, the yield curve shape was still atypical in September. All Treasury bills, instruments with maturities of 12 months or less, had yields of 0.15% or lower. Treasury notes carry maturities of two to seven years. All of those certificates carried yields below 50 basis points in September. Treasury bonds have maturities of 10, 20 or 30 years. The returns on these long-term contracts were all below 1.5% in September. In sum, the yields on all 12 types of Treasury paper are substantially lower than year-ago levels.
The BRMP El Paso Household Economic Stress Index increased again in September. Labor market weakness was the primary factor contributing to heightened stress. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamp) enrollments also rose in September, exceeding 169,000 for the first time since late 2018.
The El Paso real estate market remains tight. The median price for single-family housing units reached $182,950, while the months of housing inventory held steady at 1.5 in September.
Gasoline supplies have been relatively stable with the price of unleaded regular still hovering near $2 per gallon. West Texas Intermediate crude oil continues to sell for approximately $40 per barrel.
In line with what borderplex restaurant prices have suggested for a long time, the peso has quietly gained ground against the dollar since May. Such developments are frequently accompanied by increased numbers of car and pedestrian border crossings, but higher wait times continue to discourage visits from Northern Mexico.
Even though total trade was below year-ago levels in August, the number of trucks crossing the bridges was slightly above prior-year volumes again in August. That sometimes occurs when northbound cargo bays are not filled to capacity prior to sending the vehicles across the border.
Export manufacturing payrolls exceeded prior-year levels in Juárez for the first time in 2020 in June. Although economic prospects are still uncertain, the Northern Mexico Manufacturing Orders Index remained above 50 for a fourth consecutive month in September. That is good news, but the statewide value of construction in Chihuahua has faltered substantially from April forward.
Although industrial construction activity remains relatively strong, commercial, residential and public sector building volumes have declined this year. Commercial and residential construction have dropped in response to fragile business conditions. Public sector infrastructure investment has fallen due to federal government reluctance to allow the deficit to grow.
Read the full report, including charts, online at scholarworks.utep.edu/border_region/106/
