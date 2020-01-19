After years of negotiations between the trade partners and then months of haggling to satisfy Democrats’ demands, Congress on Thursday gave final approval to President Trump’s sweeping new North American trade deal.
Business leaders and economic development officials on both sides of the border celebrated the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, better known as the USMCA, saying it makes North America, and especially the borderland, more competitive.
“The updated version puts (the Mexican state of Chihuahua) and our region on the map,” said Alvaro Bustillos, chairman of the economic development organization in Juárez, Desarrollo Economico de Juárez.
“With all the trade disruptions the U.S. has with China and other countries, we become way more attractive on the manufacturing side for our region as a destination for investors,” Bustillos added
The new trade agreement replaces NAFTA, which lowered trade barriers between the North American trading partners when it went into effect in 1994.
In October 2018, the U.S., Canada and Mexico reached an agreement to revise NAFTA, following more than a year of intense negotiations. The new USMCA doesn’t take effect until all three countries ratify it.
Mexico became the first country to ratify the USMCA when its Senate voted in June 2019 to approve the agreement. It was passed by the House in December, after months of negotiations with Democrats who secured changes that strengthened the USMCA’s labor, environmental and pharmaceutical provisions.
And now that it has the Senate’s approval, the bipartisan measure heads to Trump, who is expected to sign it this week, securing a major trade win for his administration.
Canada is expected to approve the agreement later this month.
For the El Paso region’s manufacturing and trade industries, Congress’s final approval is welcome news after years of uncertainty over the deal.
“Final passage of the USMCA should be celebrated by all businesses in the borderplex region,” Jon Barela, Borderplex Alliance CEO, told El Paso Inc. “The final passage marks a much-needed improvement to NAFTA, and we anticipate that economic growth and momentum will continue in the borderplex region.”
The uncertainty created by the trade negotiations – which included threats by Trump to tear up NAFTA and delays in Congress as Democrats demanded changes – has impeded planning and investment by businesses, dragging down the border economy, Barela said.
The Borderplex Alliance is aware of at least a dozen projects in the region that were either put on hold or disappeared entirely because of the uncertainty, Barela said.
“Final passage lifts the air of uncertainty for private investment, and we anticipate that in the short term many more companies will be looking to expand or relocate.”
Bustillos said Juárez is seeing a boom in manufacturers filling up maquila space. He added that an order by the Mexican government to double wages at maquiladoras along the border has had a positive economic impact on the city’s economy.
“It’s created a $110 million impact on commerce in the city of Juárez,” said Bustillos, who is also chief executive of El Paso-based Vaquero Trading, the largest cattle trading company of its kind in Latin America.
The company buys and sells at the 11 ports of entry where cattle are crossed, including in nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, where more than 500,000 cattle cross the U.S.-Mexico border every year.
Jerry Pacheco, executive director of the International Business Accelerator in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, said provisions like higher thresholds for how much of a car must be manufactured in North America to avoid tariffs will lead to more certainty for manufacturers in the region.
“There’s been quite a bit of investment that’s been postponed until we have the certainty of a trade agreement,” Pacheco said. “By having the Senate sign and ratify, I think people can breathe a collective sigh of relief and start creating jobs and investment again.”
But Pacheco added that he’s unsure about the enforcement side of the USMCA. He said enforcement on things like parts thresholds and labor and environmental violations are hard to track.
“Labor and environmental provisions, those are always very hard to monitor and enforce. I’m very curious as to how that enforcement element will come into play,” Pacheco said. “I don’t see that as very strong in this agreement.”
Pacheco said he knew of about three projects in Santa Teresa that were on hold because of the uncertainty.
He added that he hopes the approval of the USMCA by Congress will help the three trade partners get back to being good neighbors.
“The agreement needed to be updated, and I think all three trade partners would have come to the table and done that,” Pacheco said. “I don’t think the bullying the United States did with our two trade partners helped our political, diplomatic or trade relationships.”
In remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the USMCA was a “big win” for the state of Texas.
“It’s better, it’s stronger, and it’s up to date,” he said.
The only Republican to vote against the deal was Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, who criticized it as “a badly flawed agreement, an agreement that restricts trade rather than expanding trade.”
