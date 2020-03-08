The coronavirus epidemic – and efforts to contain it – is sending ripples through the borderland economy, raising fears among executives of business disruptions in one of the largest manufacturing centers on the border.
As the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 100,000 worldwide last week, borderland executives told El Paso Inc. their top concern was a protracted outbreak that would hobble supply chains, raise recession risks and ultimately hit the bottom line.
“My concern, and I haven’t seen a lot of it yet, is the impact if some of those factories (in China) start closing up, which would be a major problem for the supply chain and for people here or in Mexico still buying stuff in China,” said Matt Keats, president of Keats Southwest.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases makes up a tiny fraction of the entire population; there are now at least 250 confirmed in the U.S. But the virus could have big effects on the economy, from Wall Street to the borderland.
The coronavirus has the potential to upend supply chains for manufacturers and businesses that rely on products and materials made in China, where entire cities have been quarantined and some factories shut down.
Keats and other executives said that long-term their businesses could actually get a boost as more companies reconsider doing business in China and look to bring business to closer, more stable manufacturing centers.
One of Keats Southwest’s customers, rattled by the disruptions in China and satisfied with the work the company has recently done for them, is now looking to shift more business out of China and to Keats in the U.S. and Mexico.
“They have quite a bit of work being done in China, and they are going to get that stuff out of there and are giving it to us,” Keats said.
Keats came to El Paso more than 25 years ago to establish a toehold on the border for the family company, which is based in Illinois and manufactures metal parts in the U.S. and Mexico.
The El Paso economy has been strong, with a historically low unemployment rate, solid housing market and some income gains. But “uncertainty abounds,” UTEP economists say in their most recent borderplex economic update released last week.
“If the COVID-19 outbreak causes supply chain problems, more manufacturing upheavals may ripple across the region during the first half of 2020,” the report states.
Exactly what impact the outbreak will have on the border economy is hard to predict.
“At present, it is too early to accurately estimate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak,” said UTEP economist Tom Fullerton. “Aside from potentially costly public health effects, the most obvious at-risk sectors are consumer electronics manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, hotels and travel.”
El Paso, as well as the rest of the country, is still at relatively low risk for COVID-19, and so far there have been no confirmed cases in the region. As of Friday, there were 17 cases in Texas. And the huge South by Southwest festival, which was scheduled to begin in Austin on March 13, was canceled.
Rigoberto Delgado, a health economist at UTEP, says if an outbreak were to occur in the borderland, the economic impact could be considerable.
“If something happens in El Paso, a hub of international trade and manufacturing, that will practically come to a standstill because people will not be wanting to come here for the purpose of disease control.”
He added, “It could be a major economic situation.”
Jeff Olsen, business unit director of Larsen Manufacturing’s El Paso operation, said there is “an incredible amount of panic.”
“Customers are emailing, calling and wanting confirmations across the board that we can assure them that nothing will be impacted,” Olsen said.
The company diversified where it gets its raw materials after the China tariffs were enacted last year, reducing its reliance on China. So their supply chain has remained intact, and they have not had trouble getting materials so far, Olsen said.
He expects it could be as late as April or May before area companies begin to see a significant impact, because China is half a world away from North America and supplies are still in transit.
“What really hurts us is we have a joint partnership with a (metal) stamping company in China,” Olsen said. “That stamping company is in Wuhan — right smack dab in the middle of it.”
That factory is shut down, and there is nobody there for them even to call, he said. They work with that company to supply their customers in Asia.
Alan Russell, chief executive of Tecma Group, said so far it is business as usual but tensions are high and he expects to see a slowdown. The company, which operates 70 plants in Mexico, has put together a contingency plan that includes educating their 10,000 employees about the virus.
“If we have a virus outbreak in one of our plants, if one employee is infected, we are going to close that plant,” Russell said.
Officials with the New Mexico & El Paso Export Assistance Center said they couldn’t comment on the economic impact of COVID-19 because it’s still a rapidly evolving situation, but added that the U.S. Department of Commerce had a large trade mission in Hong Kong in April that has been postponed.
The markets are also all over the place with news of the rapidly evolving coronavirus.
Gary Borsch, CEO of Professional Investment Counsel in El Paso, said he expects market volatility to continue for a bit but eventually die down as the virus runs its course or gets under control.
But in the meantime, we’re stuck with dealing with the fallout.
“In spite of those who say the U.S. is an industrial, economic power, we are not above needing cooperation and help from the rest of the world, in either markets to buy our products, or markets to assemble our products,” Borsch said. “When parts of the global economy get sick, we get affected proportionally.”
Borsch said he’s not encouraging his clients or other investors to sell off or be reactionary as the market swings up and down.
Instead, he is encouraging clients to take notice of stocks that have fallen in price, saying it might be an opportune time for buying stocks that are trading at a lower price.
“When you think about that four to six-month time period, that’s at least two business quarters for American companies,” Borsch said. “They have no idea what their businesses are going to generate on the earnings side.”
Reporting contributed by Bryan Mena
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.