Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and other tech heads are big on being the first.
But even the ideas and machines the billionaires are building had their foundations somewhere, and that somewhere happens to be here.
The borderland has a long relationship with spaceflight, science and ushering in new eras that long predates Virgin Galactic, which blasted its first passengers into space this past Sunday from Spaceport America north El Paso, and Blue Origin, which is scheduled to launch Bezos and three others into space Tuesday.
From the Trinity Site ushering in the Atomic Age to Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin ushering in the age of commercial spaceflight, the region has played an important role in the advancement of science and technology.
The region’s relationship with space goes back further than the Trinity Site and atomic bomb testing.
Ahsan Choudhuri, department chair of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso, said the type of engine Blue Origin is using in Tuesday’s flight, a liquid propulsion engine, was tested here in the 1930s.
Robert Goddard, the father of rocketry in the U.S., did early testing of liquid propulsion engines in the region near Roswell, New Mexico.
On July 16, 1945, the United States tested its first atomic bomb just a day trip from El Paso, at the Trinity Site on White Sands Missile Range.
The U.S. would go on to detonate such bombs over two Japanese cities at the end of World War II.
The Trinity Site detonation also ushered in the atomic era, marked by advancements in atomic and nuclear technology, the Cold War and nuclear arms races.
Then in the decade following the end of World War II, scientists from Germany were brought to the U.S. through Operation Paperclip to build the country’s space program.
Wernher Von Braun, a rocket scientist in Nazi Germany, was first stationed in Fort Bliss when he was brought to the country, Chaoudhuri said.
“I have a mixed feeling about him because of his association with Nazis, but he is credited with putting a lot of advances to the U.S. moon and rocket program,” Choudhuri said.
When Bezos launches sixty miles into the sky on Tuesday near Van Horn, Texas, it will be made possible through the help of dozens of engineers and support staff working on the rockets and engines. They include several former UTEP students.
On his 21st year at UTEP, Choudhuri has seen a number of shifts in the aerospace and defense industries that the university is preparing students for.
During the Apollo era, when the United States was working to land someone on the moon and constructing the space station, the main driver of this type of work was NASA and the federal government, Choudhuri said.
As the years have gone on, NASA has begun using the Commercial Crew Program to haul supplies up to the space station, partnering with Boeing and SpaceX.
The program was part of the beginning of a new era of commercial space exploration, Choudhuri said, one not strictly limited to NASA.
“We’re slowly commercializing space, especially lower earth orbit,” he said.
The recent and upcoming suborbital flights with Branson and Bezos onboard are part of their companies’ plans to take customers to space.
“Them flying their founder to space is a big program focusing on customers. They want to show how safe their systems are,” Choudhuri said.
He also added that the recent flights are just the beginning of even more possibilities in commercial space tourism.
“In a couple of decades you’ll see these companies taking people to orbit, people living in that space, working in that space,” Choudhuri said.
While El Paso itself might not be the best candidate for orbital launches, the surrounding area is good for suborbital launches, design and research. It is surrounded by protected air space and abundant good weather.
“What these two companies started in our region is a catalyst for a long and prosperous development of a space economy for our region, so it’s a very interesting time,” Choudhuri said.
He added that El Paso and the community are working on a plan to both incorporate and support all the potential economic gains that commercial spaceflight could bring to the region.
Like Spaceport America’s promise to the surrounding New Mexico towns that the facility would be a boon for tourism and economic growth, Choudhuri said Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic’s investment in the region could do the same.
“That community, (New Mexico) gets a lot of credit for being the pioneer of that investment,” Choudhuri said. “They waited for 17 years to have the first launch from Virgin Galactic. We need a comprehensive plan to take advantage of what Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will be doing.”
