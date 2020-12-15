The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region announced Tuesday it has received $20 million from billionaire, philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, who was once married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, was recently named to Forbes’ list of the 100 most powerful women in the world. In an article published Tuesday on Medium.com, Scott also listed the United Way of El Paso County and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank as recipients of gifts, although the amount was not disclosed.
The three El Paso nonprofits were among 384 organizations nationwide chosen by Scott over the last four months to receive a total of $4.2 billion.
“This gift will make YWCA’s work possible for years to come and will impact so many people in the El Paso community,” Sylvia Acosta, chief executive of the YWCA in El Paso, said in a news release. “The crises our community have endured these past few years led us to lean into our mission even more and highlighted just how essential our programs are.
"Through it all, we continued supporting the women and children at our (transitional living center), expanded programs to our senior residents, provided critical child care and educational support to children of essential workers and started a Courageous Conversations series focused on our mission. We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for the opportunity to strengthen and expand our work and to ensure YWCA can support future generations of El Pasoans.”
The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, founded more than 111 years ago, is one of the largest in the nation, its programs touching more than 40,000 El Pasoans a year. It is the region’s largest provider of nonprofit, private child care and has been providing free child care to families during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also hosts summer camps, operates racial justice programs, provides housing for homeless families, teaches financial literacy and houses women and children fleeing family violence.
“This transformational gift will allow the organization to strengthen and grow our programs," Acosta stated. "We are so thankful to have been recognized at the highest level of philanthropy.”
