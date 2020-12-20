For three El Paso nonprofits that are reaching out every day to help some of the most desperate people in the community, Christmas has come early thanks to $34 million in gifts from MacKenzie Scott, who has made philanthropy her business.
Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced this past week that she’s making contributions to 384 organizations totaling $4.1 billion.
They include $20 million for the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, $9 million for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and $5 million for the United Way of El Paso County.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott said in her announcement. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color and for people living in poverty.
“Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires. It would be easy for all the people who drew the long demographic straws in this crisis to hole up at home feeling a mix of gratitude and guilt, and wait for it to be over — but that’s not what’s happening.”
Many Americans are giving generously to local charities in one of the nation’s darkest times, she said.
“This gift will make YWCA’s work possible for years to come and will impact so many people in the El Paso community,” Sylvia Acosta, chief executive of the YWCA in El Paso, said in a news release.
Acosta told El Paso Inc. that Scott’s organization reached out to the YWCA for information, so they knew a big gift was in the works.
“I can’t give the details of that, but we were made aware so we started planning,” she said. “So it wasn’t a surprise, but we’re very excited.”
“I call this a transformational gift, but it’s also an obligational gift because she has entrusted us with this $20 million, and now we have a huge obligation to be good stewards of that funding – not just for her, but for our community, our board, participants and employees.
“We need to use this funding in a way that makes the most significant impact.”
One of the reasons she was hired, Acosta said, was to help secure the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit, financially and through its services.
“This allows us to reimagine and to look at where the YWCA can have an impact in a way that is sustainable,” she said.
When the YWCA’s afterschool child care closed in March because of the pandemic, she said, most of the YWCA’s income was lost because 2,500 children quit coming.
Despite the losses, the YWCA stayed open. But that won’t be a problem now.
“So you can imagine how welcome this gift is,” Acosta said. “We are going to take care of children. We are going to take care of essential workers, and we’re going to feed our seniors.”
Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, said the $9 million from Scott couldn’t come at a better time.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “The food bank has been under such tremendous stress and pressure lately.
“We’re the youngest food bank in America – only 4 1/2 years old – and we are performing at a level higher than the highest food bank in the world with a fraction of the resources necessary to do the job.”
In the first eight months of this year, she said, they’ve provided 118 million pounds of food to El Pasoans, that’s enough for 98 million meals.
“Last year, in 12 months, we gave out 32.5 million pounds, so we quadrupled in size,” she said.
Scott’s organization found out about the food bank through a data analysis, looking for charity organizations with strong leadership teams in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequality, and poverty rates, as well as low access to philanthropic dollars.
“We check all those boxes,” Goodell said. “Without this food bank, things would be too frightening to even think about.
“I would say this incredible gift will provide a level of strength and stability that this food bank has desperately needed.”
United Way CEO Deborah Zuloaga, said the fact that Scott’s organization picked three El Paso nonprofits and awarded them $34 million “shows a lot of confidence in El Paso as a community.”
The 386 organizations that will receive contributions from Scott include a number of United Ways, and Zuloaga said that is indicative of the organizations’ ties to their communities and the quality of their work.
“It shows that people are aware not only of our community but how the nonprofits here are really addressing critical needs,” she said.
Deciding what to do with the $5 million gift, she said, will start with listening.
“Obviously, we want to have the greatest impact with these dollars and certainly our intent is to really come up with a plan and to really work with our partners and donors to come together to have the greatest impact,” Zuloaga said.
