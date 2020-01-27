Airbnb, the home-sharing website, announced that hosts in El Paso County earned a combined $1.1 million in income renting out homes, casitas and spare rooms during the biggest weekends of 2019.
Altogether, El Paso hosts booked about 6,800 guests last year for the five biggest weekends of 2019, including weekend travel for the holidays, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“Last year was a big year for Airbnb in the El Paso area,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director, in a news release.
Year-over-year, total host income increased 102% and guest arrivals increased 87% in 2019.
A quick search on Airbnb.com on Monday brought up more than 300 options in El Paso, including an Adobe house built in the late 1700s for $35 a night, a one-bedroom casita for $45 a night and a three-bedroom home with an indoor pool for $175. Statewide, there are more than 30,000 Airbnb hosts.