Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
Tommie Morelos

Dr. Dionicio Alvarez and his wife, Alice Alvarez, recently announced a gift of $250,000 to the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. TTUHSC El Paso will match the donation to establish the Dionicio and Alice Alvarez Medical Scholars Endowment. The fund will award scholarships to medical students. That announcement was preceded by another by Jim and Julie Cardwell, left, who have gifted $100,000 to the university in an effort to improve treatment for epilepsy in El Paso. The funds will support the university’s efforts to upgrade its epilepsy center to a Level 3 epilepsy center, which will allow more patients to be treated in El Paso rather than having to travel out-of-town. ‘Donations like this are a game changer,’ Dr. Salvador Cruz-Flores, professor and founding chair of the department of neurology, said in a news release.

