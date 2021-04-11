Dr. Dionicio Alvarez and his wife, Alice Alvarez, recently announced a gift of $250,000 to the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. TTUHSC El Paso will match the donation to establish the Dionicio and Alice Alvarez Medical Scholars Endowment. The fund will award scholarships to medical students. That announcement was preceded by another by Jim and Julie Cardwell, left, who have gifted $100,000 to the university in an effort to improve treatment for epilepsy in El Paso. The funds will support the university’s efforts to upgrade its epilepsy center to a Level 3 epilepsy center, which will allow more patients to be treated in El Paso rather than having to travel out-of-town. ‘Donations like this are a game changer,’ Dr. Salvador Cruz-Flores, professor and founding chair of the department of neurology, said in a news release.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Memories of Gene Autry when he bought the Texans
- Owner of Downtown tenement plans renovations
- Some subcontractors struggle as EPISD projects drag on
- Former mayor’s chief of staff joins Hunt Companies
- Jones brothers pay tribute to father
- Whispers: Remembering 1966, So El Paso and In-N-Out
- Q&A: Matt Kerr, managing shareholder, Lauterbach Borschow & Company
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plots a comeback
- Whispers: Casas steps down, space help wanted and Aaron Jones' sombrero
- What's Up & Coming: Concerts & Events
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- UTEP president unveils 10-year strategic plan
- Scorching market drives up tax valuations for homeowners
- El Paso economy coping better than expected
- The Hospitals of Providence group CEO Nico Tejeda on what’s next in the COVID fight
- Johansen's shootout goal leads Predators over Stars 3-2
- DeRozan ends Spurs' skid with late shot to beat Mavs 119-117
- Jason Christie Earns Sixth Bassmaster Win At Sabine River Elite
- ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Bosses Explain That Big Death in the Season 6B Premiere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.