Cristina Silva, a 1997 graduate of El Paso’s Loretto High School, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to the federal bench in Nevada.
Silva, 42, attended Wellesley College majoring in political science and Spanish, went on to law school at American University in Washington, D.C., and has risen quickly, serving as a state prosecutor in Dade County, Florida, before going to work as a prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada.
In 2019, she was appointed by Nevada’s governor as a state district court judge and then was elected without an opponent last year.
She’s the daughter of Jo Anne and Martin Silva, who owned and operated Silva’s Grocery in South El Paso until he sold the store and retired in 2019.
“She always wanted to be an attorney,” Martin Silva told El Paso Inc. “She was always very determined, had things all planned out and knew what she wanted to do.”
On Dec. 14, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, introduced Silva and a second federal judge nominee, University of Nevada, Las Vegas law professor Anne Traum, to the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Their nominations will likely go before the full U.S. Senate for confirmation votes early in 2022, but no date has been set.
“I can’t do justice to the tremendous careers of these two Nevadans in just a few minutes,” Rosen told the committee. “Judge Cristina Silva spent most of her legal career as a federal prosecutor in Las Vegas, including as chief of the criminal division where she supervised all criminal investigations and prosecutions in the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada
“She has vast experience with criminal cases in federal court, including cases relating to violent crimes, child exploitation, civil rights violations and cybercrime. And since 2019 she has served with distinction as a state court judge in Nevada, earning the respect and admiration of her colleagues on the bench, as well as the parties that have appeared before her.”
Judge Silva declined to discuss her nomination with El Paso Inc. “out of an abundance of caution.”
“I’m still in awe that this is happening,” she said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.