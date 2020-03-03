DALLAS — As he endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Monday night at a campaign rally, former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas mentioned that he would be taking the Bidens to Whataburger, a fast-food joint.
When it came to Mr. Biden, at least, Mr. O’Rourke wasn’t kidding.
He, his wife, Amy, and Mr. Biden — Mr. Biden’s wife, Jill, was not spotted — walked into the burger joint soon after the rally. Mr. Biden spooned up what appeared to be a vanilla milkshake while he and the O’Rourkes also ate burgers. A few orders of fries were on the table as well.
Here’s the scene:
Beto was not kidding about taking Biden to Whataburger pic.twitter.com/xcTlEqOJpu— Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) March 3, 2020