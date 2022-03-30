The Biden administration is expected to announce plans this week to lift an emergency public health order that has restricted immigration at U.S. land borders since the beginning of the pandemic, according to people familiar with the planning.
The change, which is to take effect in late May, will allow migrants entering the country to once again seek asylum without being quickly turned back because of public health concerns during the pandemic.
Officials are anticipating that the lifting of the order, known as Title 42, will draw even more migrants from Central America and other regions to the southwest border, where the number intercepted by border officials has already broken records in recent months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order and is responsible for deciding when to lift it, had been under increasing pressure from Democratic members of Congress and human rights advocates to do so.
The stakes are high, from both a humanitarian standpoint and a political one. Democrats do not want the southwest border to appear out of control in the months ahead of the midterm elections, which would fuel more Republican attacks on the Biden administration’s border policies.
But public health experts have said the order, meant to prevent migrants from spreading the coronavirus in the United States, has no grounding in science and that migrants do not pose a serious transmission risk, especially at this point in the pandemic.
Department of Homeland Security officials Tuesday described contingency plans for managing as many as 18,000 encounters a day at the border once the order is no longer in place. Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, other federal agencies, and state and local officials, the department is prepared to have on standby additional personnel, buses and planes, medical assistance, and temporary facilities for processing migrants.
Since October, border officials have apprehended 900,000 migrants at the southwest border, according to the Homeland Security Department. During the 2021 fiscal year, migrants were caught a record-breaking 1.7 million times. The number of illegal crossings went up significantly after President Joe Biden took office compared with the previous year, when numbers were down, in part because of the pandemic. Currently, border officials are apprehending about 7,000 migrants a day on the southwest border.
The Biden administration has defended the continued use of the order, citing the CDC’s assessment that lifting it would pose a public health threat during the pandemic. But critics say the public health order has been used as an immigration control tool.
