In the Santa Teresa industrial
park, Jerry Pacheco heads the
Border Industrial Association,
or BIA, which recruits and works
with 62 companies and some
5,000 employees.
But lately, he’s been feeling a
little shady, having become the
provider of PPE, the honcho
of hand sanitizer and the mask
man as the businesses and plants
are ramping up for a restart –
COVID-19 notwithstanding.
“When this whole crisis started,
the first thing we scrambled to
figure out was if we are essential,”
Pacheco said. “Our businesses are
essential, and almost everyone is
because they’re making the raw
materials that eventually go into
ventilators, medical equipment
and foodstuffs.
“You can imagine, we make
plastics, metals, packaging here.
We have Sterigenics that sterilizes
all that stuff. When we came out
of the gate and this crisis really
heated up, one of the things that
was very tough was finding PPE
to safely have employees continue
with their jobs.”
So Pacheco took on the role of
procurer of everything from sanitizers
to masks from Asia, Argentina
and, of course, Mexico.
“When we can find bleach,
we bring it in, too,” he said. “We
warehouse the stuff and let our
membership know what we have,
and they can come and get it,” he
said. “We don’t charge a nickel
more than what our association
buys it for.
“It’s really a service for our
membership, so we can keep their
employees safe and keep them
going.”
They’ve not only procured
personal protective equipment to
satisfy companies’ needs but are
furnishing them to the Navajo Nation
as well.
“We sent 6,000 masks last week
and this week to the hospitals and
clinics on the Navajo Nation,”
Pacheco said on Friday. “I just
feel like a delivery boy/tracker
because I’m procuring this stuff.
Sometimes I deliver it in parking
lots and sometimes they come
over here to get it.
“Sometimes, I feel like, I
shouldn’t say this, but hey, I feel
like I’m dealing in illegal things.
They ask, ‘Hey, you got any hand
sanitizer?’ and I tell them, ‘Yeah,
man, I got some. How much do
you want? I got five-gallon pails if
you want.’”
And, sometimes, he said,
sources swear him to secrecy.
“I say, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not
going to blow your cover.’ I mean
yesterday, I got 10 gallons of hand
sanitizer from one source and 15
cases from another and both of
them were like, ‘We want to help
you and everything, but … you
know.’
“It’s almost like I’m in the drug
business or something.”
Now, two plants that had furloughed
all of their workers are
getting ready to open – one this
week and the other on June 1, Pacheco
said.
When that happens, he said,
they’ll have everything they need
when it comes to PPE.
