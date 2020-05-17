In the Santa Teresa industrial

park, Jerry Pacheco heads the

Border Industrial Association,

or BIA, which recruits and works

with 62 companies and some

5,000 employees.

But lately, he’s been feeling a

little shady, having become the

provider of PPE, the honcho

of hand sanitizer and the mask

man as the businesses and plants

are ramping up for a restart –

COVID-19 notwithstanding.

“When this whole crisis started,

the first thing we scrambled to

figure out was if we are essential,”

Pacheco said. “Our businesses are

essential, and almost everyone is

because they’re making the raw

materials that eventually go into

ventilators, medical equipment

and foodstuffs.

“You can imagine, we make

plastics, metals, packaging here.

We have Sterigenics that sterilizes

all that stuff. When we came out

of the gate and this crisis really

heated up, one of the things that

was very tough was finding PPE

to safely have employees continue

with their jobs.”

So Pacheco took on the role of

procurer of everything from sanitizers

to masks from Asia, Argentina

and, of course, Mexico.

“When we can find bleach,

we bring it in, too,” he said. “We

warehouse the stuff and let our

membership know what we have,

and they can come and get it,” he

said. “We don’t charge a nickel

more than what our association

buys it for.

“It’s really a service for our

membership, so we can keep their

employees safe and keep them

going.”

They’ve not only procured

personal protective equipment to

satisfy companies’ needs but are

furnishing them to the Navajo Nation

as well.

“We sent 6,000 masks last week

and this week to the hospitals and

clinics on the Navajo Nation,”

Pacheco said on Friday. “I just

feel like a delivery boy/tracker

because I’m procuring this stuff.

Sometimes I deliver it in parking

lots and sometimes they come

over here to get it.

“Sometimes, I feel like, I

shouldn’t say this, but hey, I feel

like I’m dealing in illegal things.

They ask, ‘Hey, you got any hand

sanitizer?’ and I tell them, ‘Yeah,

man, I got some. How much do

you want? I got five-gallon pails if

you want.’”

And, sometimes, he said,

sources swear him to secrecy.

“I say, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not

going to blow your cover.’ I mean

yesterday, I got 10 gallons of hand

sanitizer from one source and 15

cases from another and both of

them were like, ‘We want to help

you and everything, but … you

know.’

“It’s almost like I’m in the drug

business or something.”

Now, two plants that had furloughed

all of their workers are

getting ready to open – one this

week and the other on June 1, Pacheco

said.

When that happens, he said,

they’ll have everything they need

when it comes to PPE.

