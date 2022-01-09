A small crowd gathered Saturday afternoon at Beto O’Rourke’s first El Paso campaign event in Downtown, as the former congressman and presidential candidate tours the state in a bid to become the next governor of Texas.
“I think when you bring all of the people who are on this team, those who came out in the middle of a Saturday despite the trying conditions under which we’re living right now, that gives me some encouragement and some hope,” O’Rourke said. “Those of us in El Paso, we’ve always been underdogs. We’ve always overcome those odds no matter what they are, and I feel very good that we’re going to be able to do that this time.”
O’Rourke is expected to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in March and face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the November general election.
Abbott officially announced his campaign for a third term Saturday at a rally in McAllen.
“Together, we have put Texas on a remarkable path towards a brighter future,” he said. “A Texas where working families can do more than just get by. They can flourish under the opportunities provided by the ninth largest economy in the world.”
At the event in El Paso at DeadBeach Brewery, O’Rourke stressed the importance of volunteer work in progressing the campaign and asked those in attendance to sign up to join the team.
Longtime supporter Diana Duron, a clinician in El Paso, said she first met O’Rourke while phone banking for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. Since then, Duron has done a variety of volunteer work for O’Rourke across his campaigns from block walking to helping with voter registration.
O’Rourke energized Texas Democrats during his 2018 U.S. Senate run, which he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz by 2% of the votes in what has long been a very red state. That result propelled him onto the national stage when he ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
In the end, O'Rourke dropped out of the primary when support for his campaign waned, but Duron believes a unique opportunity has presented itself to O’Rourke.
“What really affected Abbott was the Texas grid, when many of the cities froze last February,” Duron said. “Now, people are actually paying attention to Beto and what he brings to the table. He is honest, authentic and brings forth great ideas that I believe will progress Texas in the right direction.”
When explaining his reasons for running for governor, O’Rourke echoed his original statement from his official campaign announcement in November.
He pointed to the failure of the Texas power grid nearly a year ago and Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with what O’Rourke described as an ‘extreme’ agenda led by the governor.
O’Rourke told the crowd that a new approach to COVID-19, improving public schools, addressing workforce issues, expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana, women’s reproductive rights, firearm safety, LGBTQ rights and border communities were all at the forefront of his campaign.
In a news release, Abbott said he was running for reelction to “pass a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights to protect Texans from skyrocketing property taxes, a Compact with Seniors to ensure senior citizens don’t struggle to make ends meet, and a Parents’ Bill of Rights to give decision power over their child’s education back to parents.”
Veronica Hernandez, director of marketing and advertising at DeadBeach Brewery, said they do not endorse the O’Rourke campaign and remain a non-partisan business.
“We were really excited when Beto’s team reached out to us,” Hernandez said. “They were looking for a venue, and we like to consider ourselves to be a venue for the community.
"If you can’t come together over a couple of beers to discuss any issue, then we don’t know what else we can do.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
