El Paso’s sizeable Lebanese community is mourning after the Beirut explosion that killed more than 170 people and left thousands more injured and homeless.
A vigil will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, to pray for victims, said Laura Hajjar-Rayborn, owner of Foliage Salon & Day Spa and Laura’s Productions.
Hajjar-Rayborn was born in Lebanon and came to the United States with her family when she was 12 years old.
“I’m just shocked. It doesn’t seem like anyone is giving answers, and there are a lot of people walking around not understanding, with no jobs or money or housing,” Hajjar-Rayborn said.
The Beirut explosion occurred on Aug. 4 when more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had allegedly been stored at the port for years ignited.
“Just watching – even if I wasn’t from Beirut, what we saw with those videos, we were horrified,” Hajjar-Rayborn said. “First we thought it was a terrorist attack, second when they said it was nitrate stored, a lot of people were thinking, how can you take a heavily populated city and put ammonium nitrate?”
El Paso has a large Lebanese community, which includes prominent business leaders and families like the Farahs.
Hajjar-Rayborn said her grandmother’s sister was already in El Paso and brought her family to the city during the Lebanese Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 1990.
She said she remembers living in Beirut near the blast point in an apartment. At the time, bombings, sirens and chaos were constant.
“Lebanon has always been proud, people dancing in the street and saying we’ll rebuild. But this should have never happened in the first place. You’re walking on a street and all of a sudden you’re thrown 30, 40 feet – it doesn’t make sense to me,” Hajjar-Rayborn said. “I love my country. It’s been so many years. I just can’t imagine something like this happening.”
She said she has not returned to Lebanon since leaving, but still has some family and friends there and had been planning to go back this year, which now can’t happen.
Hajjar-Rayborn said she hopes people can help if they’re able, but she’s also asking for prayers.
“If anyone can help, that’s a major blessing,” Hajjar-Rayborn said. “We don’t want to see anyone suffering in other parts of the world, from hunger to homelessness or anything.”
Links to donation websites are available on the Laura’s Productions Facebook and Instagram pages.
The vigil will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Sharbel Maronite Church, at 851 Thorn on the Westside. Participants are asked to bring their own candles and face masks are required.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
