Jon Barela, the “former lawyer, former politician and former Las Cruces High School ‘bull-dawg’ student body president” as organizers described him, took some ribbing for a good cause during the El Paso Child Guidance Center’s 19th annual roast.
Today, Barela is the chief executive of The Borderplex Alliance, a private sector-led group that works to improve the economy of the region. Before joining the organization in 2016, he was secretary of economic development for the state of New Mexico. He is a graduate of Georgetown Law School.
On Oct. 20, More than 325 people packed El Paso Country Club for the event, which is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The highlight was the appearance of a surprise roaster: former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez
Master of ceremonies Amy Hussmann led the fun, with roasters Josh Hunt, Raymond Palacios, Dee Margo and David Osborn setting Barela’s “better-than-a-TV-news-anchor” hair on fire.
Since 1954, the Child Guidance Center has provided outpatient mental health services for adults, children and families by licensed therapists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.