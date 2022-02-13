Bank of Texas, headquartered in Midland, has been quietly doing business in El Paso for some years and has now acquired the former WestStar Bank building at 500 N. Mesa St.
Largely backed by Midland investors, Bank of Texas has 17 employees working at branches in El Paso, its largest operation, Midland and Jayton, a small town of about 500 east of Lubbock.
El Paso Central Appraisal District’s online information shows Bank of Texas acquired WestStar’s vast parking area and the 33,000-square-foot building from Meyer Marcus’ Mesa Franklin Venture LLC in 2020.
The property is on the tax rolls at $4.1 million, up from $2.7 million in 2019.
WestStar’s executive chairman, Rick Francis, confirmed that his bank has moved all but a few employees into the very new $85 million, 19-story WestStar Tower in the heart of Downtown.
“We had about 200 people in there,” Francis said, referring to WestStar’s former home. “Because of COVID, our drive-thru facility is not completed, so we’re still operating the drive-thru lanes at our former location.
“But, as soon as it’s complete, which should be in about 60 days, we’ll complete the move out of that building.”
Ray Owens, president of Bank of Texas, said there are no current plans for expanding the bank’s operations there.
“At this point, we’re considering various alternatives,” Owens told El Paso Inc. “Certainly in the near term, we don’t expect to utilize all of the property ourselves.
“There are three floors to that building. Right now, our best guess is we’ll occupy the ground floor lobby. As for the second and third floors, it’s kind of undetermined what we’re going to do with those just yet.”
Describing the scope of Bank of Texas’ operations, he said they have about $525 million in assets and $400 million in active loans.
“The majority of our loans are in El Paso,” Owens said. “We do commercial real estate, business lending, commercial and industrial lending.
“We’re the typical community bank and our business model is like WestStar’s and United Bank. Consumer lending is really not our focus or our forte. We focus on commercial customers.”
Much of the money the bank uses for loans in El Paso comes from Midland deposits, which is to say proceeds from oil and gas operations.
“Our business model from the beginning was that we would put together the bulk of our deposits in the Midland area and make the bulk of our loans in the El Paso area,” Owens said. “That’s turned to out to be our breakdown.
“El Paso is just a great place to be in business. El Paso never really booms, and it never really busts. That was one of the things that attracted us to start a new bank here. It’s just a very steady economy.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
