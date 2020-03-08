A multibillion-dollar plan to rebuild one of Austin’s busiest freeways is moving forward after Texas state officials gave the project its first green light.
But that has El Paso’s city and business leaders bracing to see whether such a massive project would siphon funds from critical needs in communities further away from the state capitol, including this far west corner of the state.
On Feb. 28, members of the El Paso Mobility Coalition related their views to state officials and hosted Luis Saenz, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, in El Paso.
Saenz met with members of the coalition at the El Paso Chamber’s new offices on the sixth floor of the Mills Building in Downtown.
Saenz said El Paso still fits into the priorities for the state, and that the I-35 project in Austin doesn’t mean other projects are going away, citing the state’s rapid growth and strong economy.
“The focus is going to be here,” Saenz said. “We have millions of dollars dedicated for transportation purposes, and it’s not going to end.”
El Paso state Rep. Lina Ortega, who is part of the El Paso Mobility Coalition, said that El Paso is the state’s sixth-largest metropolitan city but largest TxDOT district, and that the funding the city gets has to go a long way.
“When we receive monies, it’s stretched quite thin, to where we see problems with maintenance funds and see other dollars from other municipalities get stretched,” Ortega said.
One of the El Paso Mobility Coalition’s top priorities is the segment of Interstate 10 that runs through Downtown. That project is part of the massive Reimagine I-10 project. Estimated to cost as much as $6 billion, it would rebuild much of the interstate from the New Mexico state line to Tornillo. I-10 runs east-west through the heart of El Paso, stretching across the country from Florida to California.
The coalition was formed last year and includes elected officials and business leaders. Steve Ortega, who is part of the coalition and a policy fellow with the El Paso Chamber, said the group was created after El Paso businessman Ted Houghton’s term ended as chair of the Texas Transportation Commission. Houghton served as chair for four years until 2015 and is generally credited, along with former state Rep. Joe Pickett, with ensuring El Paso was not left out when transportation funding decisions were made in Austin.
Ortega said the coalition was formed to get various elected officials and business leadership to advocate for funding at the state capitol and in Washington.
“El Paso received billions of dollars because of the good work of chairman Houghton on the Texas Transportation Commission,” Ortega said. “Business leaders became concerned that El Paso would regress to unacceptable pre-Houghton funding levels.”
David Jerome, president and CEO of the El Paso Chamber, said different entities and business officials have been willing to come together to advocate for funding priorities, not only in transportation.
“I think going forward, the El Paso Chamber continues to add value, not just by providing content but ensuring that we’re working with everybody to keep us unified,” Jerome said. “We have to be unified to be effective.”
