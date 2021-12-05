El Paso Water customers could see another jump in their monthly bills in the coming year.
To fund a slew of projects, the utility is proposing a budget increase that would push the average monthly water bill up $6.37.
Last week, El Paso Water CEO John Balliew presented the proposed $785 million 2022-23 budget to the Public Service Board, which oversees the utility. That includes a capital budget of $538.8 million and a $131.4 million operating budget, according to the budget presentation.
El Paso Water is asking for funding to undertake many much-needed projects, Balliew said, including $295 million to improve reliability through infrastructure upgrades and repair; $102 million for new water and wastewater lines, pump stations and tanks; $50 million for freeze protection and storage; $40 million for water future projects; and $20 million for modernization efforts.
The proposed budget also includes $50 million for flood control projects, which include repairing damage from the 2021 monsoon, according to El Paso Water.
“For the past 10 years, the philosophy of the rate increase is to have small rate increases every year rather than go several years with no rate increase and then a big jump,” Balliew said.
Individually, the proposed fee hikes break down like this: 9% for water, 13% for wastewater and 9% for stormwater.
Balliew said the budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year are rehabilitation of old infrastructure and improving reliability. That includes proposed funding for rehabilitation projects at the city’s four wastewater treatment plants, aquifer recharging efforts, drilling new wells and rehabbing existing ones, and replacing four major lines at risk of failure due to corrosion.
El Paso Water is also looking to modernize its operations, including through technology upgrades. According to the budget presentation, El Paso Water is seeking to install 20,000 smart meters.
Last Tuesday’s meeting was a budget workshop, and the Public Service Board did not take any action. It is slated to take action on the proposed budget in January. The fiscal year begins on March 1.
Richard Dayoub, founder and principal at Thunderbird Consulting, said he’s talking to his clients and gathering their comments about the proposed El Paso Water budget.
“There’s an enormous amount of need in terms of infrastructure, and the last thing we want to do is be one of those communities that respond after the fact, the way we were before the 2006 flooding, which resulted in the transfer of the stormwater utility from the city to the PSB,” Dayoub said.
He added that while nobody is happy about paying more in rates, the cost of projects and work will not get cheaper down the road.
“The longer we procrastinate, the more expensive it’ll become,” Dayoub said.
El Paso Water has more than $2 billion in system assets, including four water treatment plants and more than 2,800 miles of water lines.
Balliew said the utility is facing pandemic-related fallout, including labor shortages and supply chain issues, but that they haven’t impacted the budget yet.
Balliew said the largest financial impact from the pandemic was that El Pasoans were using more water from staying home more, and that there were many who couldn’t pay their water bill due to job and income loss.
El Paso Water has received federal funding to help pay customer bills and is working with several organizations, including Project Bravo and Project Amistad, to provide customer assistance.
The water utility has also been affected by labor shortages, Balliew said.
“That translates to us in terms of the cost of the construction project,” Balliew said. “The contractor that can successfully complete a project is the one who can hire the people, and he hires the people because he’s paying more.”
He added that El Paso Water’s internal workforce is down about 25%.
“It’s that whole Great Resignation thing,” Balliew said. “The various aspects of how that works – I can’t comprehend why people would just quit a perfectly good job, but we have those issues.”
El Paso Water is also still working to repair a disastrous sewer line break in the Upper Valley. It occurred in August and has led to millions of gallons of raw sewage and wastewater being diverted into the Rio Grande and a stench that has impacted nearby residents and businesses.
Balliew said that the emergency response to the line break was unfunded in the previous year’s budget, and that there is a second phase of work in the proposed budget for the line that runs from Frontera to Executive near Doniphan.
He said El Paso Water and Jacobs Engineering are still working to determine the cause of the line break.
