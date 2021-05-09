An Austin-based real estate private equity firm is doubling down on its investment in El Paso.
Stonelake Capital Partners has purchased a 69-acre industrial development site in El Paso and announced last week its plans to build 1.1 million square feet of Class A industrial buildings. The company is building on spec with no buyers lined up.
“The financial strength of Stonelake allow us to develop Eastlake Logistics Park on speculative basis in order to capitalize on the growing demand for warehouse space driven by cross-border trade and e-commerce tenants,” Stonelake partner Travis Eickenhorst said in a statement.
The company expects to start construction by the end of the year on the logistics park, which is next to the site of Amazon’s 2.6 million-square-foot fulfillment center in far east El Paso County, according to a news release. The fulfillment center, which is expected to open later this year and create about 750 jobs, has sparked growth in the area, which is now one of the fastest growing parts of the city.
Stonelake says it is now the third largest owner of industrial buildings in El Paso with an industrial portfolio of 2.6 million square feet across 25 buildings. The company owns more than $3 billion worth of commercial real estate across the country.
