El Paso is one of 10 cities where AT&T is testing a streaming service that is expected to eventually replace its traditional offerings, DirecTV and U-verse TV.
The telecom giant quietly rolled out the service in El Paso earlier this month after selecting the city as one of its test markets for AT&T TV – a bundle of live TV channels that stream over the internet, no satellite needed.
“We selected markets that would provide diverse customer groups and steady feedback during the nine market pilot,” AT&T spokesperson Charles Bassett said in an email.
The change comes as more consumers cut the cord and abandon traditional television service and as the company faces increasing competition from Silicon Valley where technology companies such as Apple, Amazon and Netflix have pushed into the television market.
In addition to ESPN, Nickelodeon, HGTV and many other live television channels, the service includes a smart remote with voice search, thousands of on-demand titles, 500 hours of DVR cloud storage and access to apps from the Google Play store. Chromecast is also included.
Unlike most other streaming services, AT&T TV requires a two-year contract. The price ranges from $59.99 and $74.99 per month.
AT&T plans to start rolling out the service nationwide later this year, according to a news release.
The other test markets are Odessa and Corpus Christi in Texas, Topeka and Wichita in Kansas, St. Louis and Springfield in Missouri, Orange and Riverside in California, and West Palm Beach, Florida.
The service is available at att.com/tv.