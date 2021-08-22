Technicians working for AT&T recently made a huge impact on the life of one El Paso child.
In a video released last week, three AT&T technicians were doing work in a rural part of the region when they saw a young boy playing basketball on a court he made himself.
The hoop was a bucket, the backboard was plywood and the court itself was just a slab of warped plywood.
“It reminded me a lot of when I used to be a kid. It kind of shook me, because I did the same thing when I was little,” Robert Vargas, an AT&T premises technician, said in the video.
Vargas and his colleagues decided to buy the child his own, real basketball hoop, as well as a new basketball. They went a step further and came back to install a slab of concrete for a more durable court.
“The little boy was so excited. You could see it on his face – a huge smile. His eyes lit up, and he was just ecstatic that he was going to have a nice basketball court to play on,” said James Ryan, AT&T manager of network services, in the video.
