Most El Pasoans oppose a city proposal that would tighten rules for the construction of new cell towers, according to a recent survey.
Commissioned by AT&T, the poll was conducted by an Austin-based opinion research firm, Baselice & Associates.
AT&T and other telecommunications companies say regulations proposed by the city of El Paso could slow efforts to expand wireless networks, leaving some neighborhoods with poor cellphone service. But the city says it has received complaints from residents upset about the way new cell towers look in some neighborhoods.
The poll found that a majority of El Pasoans, based on a sample size of 301 registered voters, are opposed to proposed ordinances that would limit cell tower height, setbacks and camouflaging.
There were 450,028 registered voters in El Paso County in 2018, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State. The 301 registered voters polled represent less than 1% of all registered voters in El Paso County.
The poll was conducted from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, according to the news release.
“We are committed to the El Paso community,” Adrianna Bernal, assistant vice president of public affairs at AT&T, said in a news release. “We have and will continue to work closely with local leaders to ensure the city of El Paso has the wireless infrastructure needed to harness the promise and the power of 5G – the next wave in the communications revolution.”
The city will take up the proposed ordinances at a January 2020 City Council meeting. Council first brought it up in 2017 but has been postponing action on the item since then.
The proposed ordinance applies only to large cell towers, and not to the small cells used in 5G technology. Small cell tower placement guidelines are issued at the state and federal levels.
U.S. wireless carriers are gearing up for the long process of building infrastructure to support 5G technology in the El Paso region and the rest of the nation.
The much-hyped technology promises to transform industries and boost economies, paving the way for everything from driverless cars to smarter factory automation.
The news release states that the majority of registered voters polled opposed the proposed ordinance because “the slower, less reliable cell service associated with the cell tower requirements in this ordinance could result in more lost and dropped calls.”
The survey also found that 90% of polled voters agree that “as demands on the local wireless communications network increases, El Paso should welcome investment and innovation including the best new wireless service to ensure the network is able to meet the needs of local consumers, businesses, and in an emergency,” the release states.
A city spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the poll because she had not reviewed the information.
AT&T is one of several telecommunications giants that have large cell towers in the region.
At the heart of the proposed ordinance are changes to city code on design guidelines for “personal wireless service facilities.”
The proposed ordinance would place limits on how tall cell towers can be, changing the code from 75 feet to 35 feet. The ordinance would also remove a special permit to place a large cell tower in a residential area that’s less than a half-mile away from the next wireless facility.
