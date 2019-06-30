AT&T invested $175 million in El Paso from 2016 to 2018, part of a three-year, $7.9 billion investment in Texas to improve its wireless and wired networks.
In a news release Wednesday, the company said the investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and performance. They also begin to lay the groundwork for the adoption of 5G technology, which promises to dramatically increase mobile internet speeds.
The company also said it expanded its high-speed fiber optic internet network, which now reaches 100,000 El Paso residents and businesses.
“AT&T’s nearly $175 million investment in El Paso is furthering improved connectivity, speeds and coverage in this growing and important part of our state,” JD Salinas, director of external affairs at AT&T, said in a statement. “This investment underscores AT&T’s commitment to far West Texas.”
According to AT&T, it invested $800 million in the San Antonio area, $50 million in Tucson, Arizona, and $70 million in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the same period.