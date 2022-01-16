For El Paso restaurants, like restaurants just about everywhere, attracting customers isn’t a big problem these days, despite the spread of the latest COVID variant, omicron.
It’s finding people to wait tables that’s the problem.
“We’re making it through pretty much the same as everybody else – working managers most of the time,” said Wade Miranda, the kitchen manager at Desert Oak Barbecue in Far East El Paso. “We’ve had a couple of COVID cases here, so we’re managing the best we can.
“We do have interviews pretty much constantly here, but the problem with that is finding good candidates who actually want to work and having people actually show up to work.”
While some of the managers El Paso Inc. heard from are very unhappy about the situation, angry even, Miranda had a more relaxed perspective.
“We’re making do,” he said. “We can’t get angry about the situation; we just have to make the best of what we can.
“If I have to work a few extra hours, it’s no big deal.”
Gelaine Apuan, the owner of Mac’s Restaurant in Downtown, managed to keep her Mills Street door open in the early days of COVID with the federal rescue aid that became available. But now, it’s taking a lot more than a few extra hours to keep up.
“I am working seven days a week again, from morning to night,” Apuan said. “I’ve hired people who come in one day but they don’t like it, so they leave.”
Before COVID, keeping the wait staff wasn’t a problem, but it is now. Apuan believes that’s because of the expanded unemployment benefits, which ended in Texas in June, and other federal payments, along with new worries about the latest COVID variant.
“I’m very frustrated. Nobody wants to work,” Apuan said. “Everybody got lazy during COVID – and it’s not just the restaurant business. Everybody’s talking about how hard a time they’re having to get people to work for them.
“People just do not want to work. COVID bred a very lazy society.”
Last week, Vanessa Duran, president of the El Paso Restaurant Association, hosted leaders of the Texas Restaurant Association.
The No. 1 subject on everyone’s mind was finding staff, which was a big problem before the pandemic that fear and efforts to fight the virus have made much worse, said Duran, who is a fourth-generation part owner of L&J Café, one of El Paso’s best known and oldest eateries.
“It’s been a difficult situation for everyone, and we’re struggling as well,” she said. “In March 2020, right as L&J was closing, we had 114 employees.
“Right now, we have approximately 65.”
The CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, Emily Williams Knight, told The Texas Standard last week that 80% of restaurants in Texas are reporting that they don’t have enough staff to maintain their regular hours.
In the past 21 months, Knight told the on-air news magazine, about 9,000 restaurants statewide have closed. The trend will continue, she said, without renewed funding for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund for 12,000 businesses that received no support from the program in the first go-round.
Duran said L&J’s day-to-day operations are doing well despite the worker shortage, but their popular catering business is another story.
“We have not been able to open our catering with many large events going on,” she said. “We don’t have the manpower anymore to do the catering the way we used to.”
Curbside service has picked up and is here to stay, she said, “but it’s not that reliable.”
While the minimum hourly pay rate for waiters and waitresses in Texas is just $2.13 an hour, Duran said their wait staff makes “really good money” off tips.
“I have servers that walk out with $800 or $900 a week and sometimes $1,000 a week,” Duran said, adding that during Christmastime, they did even better because the usual seven member wait staff was down to four servers.
“I don’t know if it was the generosity of customers seeing that we were so limited, but I had servers bringing in $1,200 a week,” she said. “It was pretty incredible, but even on their worst days, they’re not making less than $20 an hour.”
