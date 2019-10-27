This fall, 104 students began their first year of medical school at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. It’s likely that all of those students will make their mark on the institution by the time they finish in 2023, but Lokesh Nagineni has a tiny head start.
At 19, Nagineni is the youngest student to have enrolled at El Paso’s only medical school. He grew up in Flower Mound, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas at just 18.
Medical school at any age is challenging and requires a high level of self-discipline to stay on track. So when you hear about a 19-year-old med school student, you might assume they’d be buried so deep in study that there’s no time for anything else. That’s not the case for Nagineni.
In addition to a full course load, he practices martial arts, piano and yoga in his Westside apartment. He said the activities help keep him physically and mentally healthy, which in turn will help him provide better service to patients.
“You want to take care of yourself and learn as much as possible to make sure you can help as many people as possible,” Nagineni said. “But you can’t do that if you aren’t helping yourself.”
Nagineni is just a couple of months into his medical school experience. He said he was inspired to choose the profession after his grandmother died and after watching his maternal grandfather, a physician in India, practice medicine.
When he was about 6, Nagineni’s grandmother died. He said he asked his grandfather why he continued to practice medicine when people would just end up suffering, and his grandfather invited Nagineni to come find his own answer by observing him at his clinic.
“Medicine is a very imperfect science. That’s why we call it an art,” Nagineni said. “There’s an art to speaking with people and making them feel heard. It’s an art form to notice things about an individual.”
Last week, Nagineni seemed like he was dealing with the pressures of med school in a calm and collected way. He said his work ethic comes from being a competitive speller earlier in his education.
Nagineni competed in the semifinals of the 2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee, but said he’s not technically a “spelling champ.”
“The more you were drawn into it the more you realize you have to learn,” Nagineni said. “When I got to med school, I had this weird sense of déjà vu.”
Nagineni said he chose the Foster School of Medicine because of its location on the border and its clinically oriented curriculum. He’s interested in internal medicine and in practicing in rural areas.
He said the borderland has issues with continuity of care, in part because patients come to El Paso from all over the region, which includes three states, urban and rural areas and another country.
“It’s a lot of minor details that I don’t think people consider too often,” Nagineni said. “You’re not really faced with them when you’re practicing in a certain area until you have to move or you end up facing the situation. It’s good to know what to expect.”
Nagineni received a Foster Scholarship from the university. The scholarship is funded by a $50 million gift Foster made to establish the institution in 2007.
It’ll be about four years before Nagineni learns where he will complete his residency, the next step in a doctor’s education. He said he’s interested in practicing rural medicine but isn’t sure where yet.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center officials said 16 spring 2019 graduates matched to residency programs in El Paso, a record number for the school of medicine.
There are 403 total students enrolled at the school of medicine, officials said.
Nagineni said he’s enjoying living in El Paso. The commute to campus is a piece of cake compared to Dallas-area traffic. He’s also enjoying the El Paso food offerings.
“You go into a random restaurant and the owner will actually know how to make tamales,” Nagineni said. “That’s nice.”
