Commercial real estate agent David Etzold has been trying to sell the 458-acre former Asarco industrial site for eight years, and now that the UT System has decided not to buy it, he and his partners are going forward with new, more flexible marketing plans.
Etzold is now working with Jones Lang LaSalle, or JLL, a commercial real estate firm out of Chicago whose senior vice president, Tim Gregory, is Etzold’s co-broker on the listing.
They’re no longer looking for a single buyer and are offering competitive prices on property that, Gregory said, “offers great opportunities for mixed-use developers.”
Roberto Puga is still overseeing it all as the trustee originally appointed years ago by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to oversee the clean-up and sale of the property Asarco used for a century for smelting lead, copper and other minerals from raw ore.
“The trust has gone with a global company, JLL, and the local expert, Dave Etzold, for this project,” Gregory said. “We are going to take it out to a national and global market to find the right developers.
“That will include local El Paso developers, as well as developers in Houston and all over.”
There are great possibilities, he said, for the former smelter plant site west of Interstate 10, as well as the abutting land that’s ready for development east of I-10, nearest to UTEP.
That part of the property is like no other in El Paso with rugged terrain and stunning vistas of two cities, states and nations and the river that separates them.
To prove it, Etzold gave El Paso Inc. a driving tour to the top, along a winding dirt road El Paso Electric cut to install new electric towers, and then down to Paisano Drive where the Asarco property reaches the Rio Grande.
“We’ve got a site that’s had the onsite drainage taken care of and is remarkably development-ready,” Etzold said. “The main plant site covers 153 acres and is priced at 50 cents per square foot. That’s $3.5 million.”
The highly contaminated areas and deposits of hazardous materials are lined and covered with at least five feet of clean soil and considered usable for just about everything but homes and apartments, according to Etzold.
Anyone interested in seeing what can be done with a former Asarco site, Etzold said, should look at the projects in Murray City, Utah, and Omaha, Nebraska. Those sites are fully redeveloped with no hint of their previous, smelter lives.
“They’ve put billions of dollars back into the economy of those communities through taxes, construction and jobs,” Etzold said. “Those are good examples of what can be done because they’re real-life industrial sites.”
A closer example would be El Paso’s Memorial Park.
“That was a smelter site way back when, and now it’s a beautiful park,” he said.
Asarco property nearly surrounds the old Asarco cemetery next to the La Calavera community where thousands of former employees and family members were buried.
There’s access to the property off of I-10 that could be greatly improved and a specially built bridge over the interstate that links the two big Asarco parcels divided by the highway.
“Someday, this will be upgraded, and it’ll be an interchange over the freeway,” Etzold said.
Also valuable for future development, there’s a major water pipeline along the property and new electric power lines above it.
Then, there’s the devilish expanse of ground with a maze of trails carved out by mountain bikers that connects 248 Asarco acres to the UTEP campus.
UTEP, Etzold said, would be wise to buy some of that property for future expansion before someone else grabs it.
“It’s not too late to get an offer in,” he said.
Asarco first opened in 1899 and went on to employ as many as 1,300 workers in its heyday. It ceased operating in 1999 amid questions about the harm the smelting operation was doing to school children and others.
The ensuing bankruptcy case dragged on until 2009. Asarco’s two landmark stacks came down in 2013 and a $52 million cleanup of the property ensued.
To complete the remediation, Puga used the money from the bankruptcy plus more than $20 million he raised by selling off plant assets, as well copper, gold and other minerals found in and around the furnaces.
In 2016, the University of Texas Board of Regents agreed to pay $17 million for the Asarco property. And more than once during the protracted discussions, it appeared a sale agreement was at hand.
But in September of this year, the UT System backed out.
There were rumors that UTEP was still interested in acquiring some or all of the 248 acres between the UTEP campus and Interstate-10. However, no offer emerged.
