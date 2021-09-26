They’re seen around town, sitting on roofs, slick and shiny and taking in the sun.
Solar panels, the renewable energy source often hailed as the perfect fit for this desert region, are growing in popularity, becoming more and more of a fixture on El Paso homes.
“It’s the future,” said Sam Silerio, an El Paso attorney who also owns Sunshine City solar company, one of the growing number of rooftop solar businesses catering to homeowners who want to tap into sunlight to power their home.
“This technology is only going to get more affordable as we go forward, like any other technology,” he said. “And this is the Sun City. If not here, then where?”
The concept of rooftop solar is simple: Install solar photovoltaic panels on your roof, ideally positioned for maximum heat exposure, and they convert the sun’s energy into electricity that can power your home. The systems vary and so do the ways customers pay for them. Some companies lease the systems to homeowners who pay a monthly charge. Others sell them to homeowners, who often finance them.
Silerio sees rooftop solar as a way for homeowners to reduce their environmental impact and claim some independence from the ever-growing network of traditional power grids. Rooftop panels have limitations. For example, systems typically do not come with batteries to store the excess solar energy that is generated, so if the El Paso Electric power goes down, so will the home’s power source.
“If there is a power outage, your lights will go out. (Panels) only produce energy, they don’t retain energy,” said Jesus Barroteran, owner of Daystar Solar, which has been in existence for four years. “They don’t have a backup battery. You are still connected to the grid.”
Still, Silerio says, many people are looking for ways to be more independent from the rising and falling fortunes of private-sector power generators.
“With each rate case increase that El Paso Electric files, you are still at the whim of the utility. But with rooftop solar, you own the system, this is your power that you are producing, and your demand from the grid is minimal,” he said.
He also says El Paso Electric is inconsistent in how it treats Texans who want to use home solar panels and their customers with rooftop solar in New Mexico.
“In Texas, we have a $30 minimum monthly charge” for people who install solar panels, Silerio said. “And on the New Mexico side, they do not.”
The charge is to cover the cost of maintaining the electrical grid and customer-related services, El Paso Electric has said.
Company spokesperson George De la Torre confirmed that Texas households in its service area who are using solar panels have a fee that New Mexicans using panels do not.
“We do have a $30 minimum charge. It’s a minimum fee associated with rooftop solar,” De la Torre said. “It is correct, there is no minimum fee in New Mexico,” he said, and explained that there are different regulatory bodies in Texas and New Mexico.
In New Mexico, it is the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission that approves rates, and in Texas it is the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which also includes involvement from area municipalities, he said.
“Each state is regulated differently,” he said, each with unique needs and circumstances specific to the needs of each state.
The demand for residential solar power is recognized by El Paso Electric, and in 2018 the company launched its Community Solar Program, which allows subscribers to receive a portion of their power from one of El Paso Electric’s big solar farms. No equipment is needed to tap into the power – it is funneled into the subscriber’s home through the existing grid, and can be transferred easily to wherever the subscriber may move.
Subscribers to the program receive monthly credits for the “fuel and generation costs” that are saved by the company through the addition of solar. De la Torre said the cost savings are not dramatic – “and sometimes you pay more” – but that it is primarily intended for people who want to support the concept of solar renewable energy.
The program is at maximum capacity with 2,500 people enrolled, and it has a waiting list 100 people long
He also said the people who are using rooftop solar on their homes “are not eligible for community solar because they already own their own system.”
The people interviewed for this story who have invested in rooftop solar said they are happy with the cost-savings they have seen.
“So far so good,” he said, when asked if he is paying lower electrical bills since installing the rooftop solar system. “In the summer I would usually pay between $200 to $300 per month. So far this summer, I’m paying $48 or $49,” he said.
Julian Rivera, who lives in a home on Vista de Oro Drive with his wife and daughter, summed it up as follows: “I expected great, but I got good.”
He said he and his wife decided to install the solar panels three years ago after they purchased a refrigerated air unit, which they knew would consume more energy.
“It has lowered the price quite a bit. There are months that are great, under $30 which is about 80% less than what I used to pay,” he said.
Leticia Guevara, a school librarian who lives in the same neighborhood, said she considers rooftop solar “definitely a good investment.”
“There’s a big price difference from when we didn’t have them,” she said. “January, February, March, April, my bill was less than $5. People ask if I recommend them, and I always say yes.”
De la Torre said that often people who purchase rooftop solar think they will stop receiving monthly bills from El Paso Electric.
“Unless they are completely disconnected from the grid, they will still get a bill from El Paso Electric,” he said. “We hear stories by customers who do not understand why they are getting a bill.”
De la Torre encouraged people with questions about their El Paso Electric bill to contact the electric company at 915-543-5970 or customercare@epelectric.com.
