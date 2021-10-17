As prices on food, gas, child care and many other goods and services keep rising, families are feeling the pinch of the nation’s inflation.
In the El Paso area, a family of three must now earn at least $14.39 per hour to cover basic costs, Workforce Solutions Borderplex announced last week. It’s a significant jump from a year ago when the “family wage” was set at $12.51 by the employment agency.
Every year, Workforce Solutions updates its calculations for the family wage, which indicates how much a family with two full-time working adults and one child would have to make to pay for necessities without leaning on public assistance.
In 2020, the family wage was set at $12.31.
“Inflation, impacts of the pandemic, the revelations of the pandemic – child care had been considered, but with women having to take on the brunt, we did incorporate that more into our methodology,” said Bianca Cervantes, communications director at Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
Food prices have risen, from grocery items to restaurant supplies and more. In September, the Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, rose by 5.4% over the previous year, the Labor Department announced last week.
Workforce Solution’s “family wage” is not the only figure that has been updated to reflect rising inflation and other costs of living. Last week, Social Security beneficiaries were notified of a 5.9% increase in cost-of-living adjustments to monthly payments.
That’s an average of about $92 more per month for all retired workers receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration.
Cervantes said the family wage is calculated using the MIT Living Wage calculator, and is the bare minimum of what a family of three needs to pay for the basics, which include food, housing, child care, transportation, health insurance and civic needs.
Workforce Solutions uses the calculation as a benchmark and said it does not invest in training for occupations that pay below the hourly wage.
Cervantes said employee pay is taken into consideration when Workforce Solutions hires new contractors, but the update to the family wage will not affect which employers the agency works with to fill jobs.
“We do accept employers who are paying below that living wage,” Cervantes said. “There are all types of factors that are varying, and we don’t necessarily want to cut out an employer. We are encouraging them to consider this. It will take a community effort. $14.39 is not the floor in many cases.
“When you have a legal minimum wage at half of that, it really demonstrates the challenge we face as an economy and community to get to that standard.”
The federal minimum wage is set at $7.25 per hour, a number that was last changed in 2008. And from 2007 to 2008, that figure changed by 70 cents.
Though that figure is low, in the near term, there are still many small businesses in El Paso and beyond that can’t afford to raise their pay from the federal minimum wage to closer to Workforce Solution’s $14.39.
Cervantes said small businesses need support to undertake such pay raises, but can also consider other benefits, including flexible remote work options and child care benefits.
“As we educate the public, we’re talking to each of our employers and gathering a coalition of employers that are not only offering or considering the living wage, but they’re offering benefits if they can’t consider the living wage,” Cervantes said.
On average, almost half of El Paso workers earned $2.93 less each hour than the family wage, Workforce Solutions said, citing Labor Department data.
A higher wage is something that can affect the quality of life of El Pasoans, Cervantes said, and should be considered by large employers eyeing the region for labor.
“One thing that needs to be embraced, especially those big companies looking to come to El Paso for cheap labor, is that we’re not going to get far as a community in terms of quality of life and attracting new businesses, if we are below that $14.39 an hour,” Cervantes said.
