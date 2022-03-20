El Paso leaders and educators have sought to get more kids into college right after high school graduation, but the last two years have upended some of that.
Through the pandemic and economic bumpiness of the last two years, El Paso is seeing a larger number of young people enter the workforce instead of college after high school.
Tom Fullerton, an economics professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, said the Border Region Modeling Project has seen a pattern of declining enrollment among the region’s colleges and universities, including UTEP, NMSU, EPCC and Doña Ana Community College, as well as institutions in Juárez.
“For El Paso, it’s something that is a little disconcerting,” Fullerton said. “Successive studies have indicated that one reason that personal income in El Paso lags behind the rest of Texas and the U.S. as a whole, is that educational attainment is not keeping pace, or historically has not kept pace with the rest of the nation.”
“To see postsecondary enrollment rates decline implies that the income gap is going to remain stationary, or perhaps even become worse,” he said.
In an interview with El Paso Inc. earlier this month, El Paso Community College President William Serrata said more 18- to 20-year-olds were entering the workforce rather than a two or four-year college.
“It wasn’t an El Paso or Texas thing; it was nationally,” Serrata said. “We’re down over a million students nationally since the fall of 2019.”
He continued, “I’m a first-generation college student and it changed my life. I want to be sure we provide those opportunities for the community.”
There are many reasons why a high school graduate might not want to go directly to college. Life circumstances, rising tuition rates and rising pay for certain trades can all disrupt a direct path to college.
Rising pay for entry-level positions is driving some young El Pasoans to enter the workforce at an earlier age. Many companies – including Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, Costco, Target and Charter Communications – have raised their starting wages to $15, $20 or higher amidst a worker shortage and rising inflation.
“Higher earnings always threaten to reduce post-secondary enrollments,” Fullerton said. “What’s different this time around, the pandemic has shaken things up so much that the lure of higher earnings is coming on the heels of multiple disruptions in the classrooms and campuses.”
Matt Keats, president and owner of Keats Southwest in East El Paso, said the vast majority of the company’s workers do not have college degrees.
The metal stamping company makes parts for just about anything, including garage door openers, car parts, catheter clamps and more. Some machines run 24 hours a day, making millions and millions of parts.
Keats said he starts new employees with little to no experience in the shipping department. There are opportunities for workers to move up, learn metal stamping skills and eventually get to management positions, without degrees.
He said in El Paso, the current average wage at the company is about $20 per hour. They also offer benefits like medical and dental insurance and 401(k) plans.
Keats said someone graduating from a four-year college is likely going to have student loan debt, but someone going right into the workforce could have four years of earnings, career advancement and retirement savings.
Keats added that many trades, including metalworking and plumbing, are rising in pay.
“Don’t think that a four-year college is the be-all-end-all. It’s not,” Keats said. “We have to look at that in El Paso because there’s a bigger percentage here that will not go on to college than there is in other parts of the country. We have to realize that.”
Mario Rodriguez has worked at Keats Southwest for nearly 28 years. He started in shipping and is now the quality control manager.
He said he did about a year and a half of college out of high school, but that it wasn’t for him. When he started at Keats, he went back to school but didn’t finish.
He said he’s received certifications through the company and has built and loved his work experience.
“When I retire, I think I’m going to go back to school and just finish it,” said Rodriguez said, who started his education in computer science, but wants to go back for something in education or counseling.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.