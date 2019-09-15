El Paso state Sen. José Rodríguez is retiring, state. Rep. Cesar Blanco is eyeing his senate seat and former state Rep. Joe Pickett is thinking about running again to take back the seat he gave up last year.
After weeks of rumors, Rodríguez, 71, confirmed them on Friday with his wife, Carmen, by his side.
“I am leaving this position because I think it’s time for me to do so,” said Rodríguez, who succeeded his longtime political ally, Eliot Shapleigh, nine years ago and served 17 years as El Paso County Attorney before that.
On Thursday, the Senate Democratic Caucus announced Rodríguez would step down as chair by the end of the year.
Among his accomplishments are 240 bills passed addressing education, health care and economic development. He also helped establish Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso as an independent university.
Two issues that he said trouble him the most are gun sales that have allowed mass killings and the poor education that young, Spanish speaking students are receiving that threatens the state’s future economy.
“Experts say it will take 40% to 50% of additional investment to meet the needs of the fastest growing population – Latino children,” he said.
The state’s failure to address that is his greatest disappointment, he said, followed by the poor access to health care in Texas.
Rodríguez was born in Alice, Texas, to migrant farmworkers. He worked in the fields to help support a family of nine, becoming the first in his family to attend college. He has lived in El Paso since 1983.
Asked if there is one thing he wishes he had done differently, he said it would be not working more closely with Republicans in the Senate to get things done.
Recalling the courts of inquiry in the 1990s when he, Shapleigh and others took on inequities in state spending on El Paso highway projects and other priorities, he said those inequities still exist.
“El Paso is still not getting its fair share,” Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez represents Senate District 29, a historically Democratic district that hugs the border, covering El Paso, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.
And as whispers of the announcement by Rodríguez rose to a roar last week, Blanco, a fellow El Paso Democrat, said people have been reaching out to him to consider running for the Senate.
“I’m humbled to be thought of in that respect,” said Blanco, 41. “A lot of folks are asking me to run.
“It’s definitely something that I’m going to review over the next couple of days.”
Sounding like his mind is all but made up, the third-term representative added in the interview Friday, “I’ll definitely have an update next week.”
With Democrats just nine votes short of a majority in the 150-member Texas House and 11 of 31 members in the Senate, Blanco said, the 2020 elections could bring big changes in both houses.
Among those thinking about getting in on it is Pickett, who resigned for medical reasons last year and was succeeded in February after a special election by former El Paso Community College Trustee Art Fierro.
While Pickett, who served 25 years in the House, is thinking about running again and regaining his seniority, Fierro made his announcement for re-election last week.
“People ask, ‘how’s your health?’ Pickett said. “And when I say I’m doing good, they say why don’t to get back in?
“I still haven’t ruled it out. As soon as I have some free time to myself and to be around family, I’ll think about the future. That’s coming this fall.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.comor call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.