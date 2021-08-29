Doña Ana Range at Fort Bliss will become the temporary tent-city home for up to 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan, and the process of bringing them in began last week at a rate of two flights a day.
The number of flights is certain to increase with the rapid approach of Tuesday’s deadline for the withdrawal of American troops, civilian workers and family members – a deadline former President Donald Trump set and which President Joe Biden has resolved to keep.
After touring the temporary site being created for refugees, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar held a news conference Wednesday just outside the Army post’s Buffalo Soldier Gate. The El Paso Democrat said that while she has questions about the process that led the U.S. to this point, she is focused on the urgent issues at hand now.
“This is a really important moment in American history,” Escobar said. “Our community is part of it. And our community can truly help lead the way in how we open our arms to our guests and our allies.
“I know we will, after what I saw on our military installation and the incredible pride and honor with which our military personnel were opening their arms to these families. It was a demonstration of who we are as a country and an exhibition of our values.”
The emergency intake facility now going up is not unlike similar facilities that have been built for Latin American refugees and will serve as a first stop for Afghans.
“It’s like stage one, let’s save their lives,” Escobar said. “Stage two, let’s get them a place to sleep in an air-conditioned place.
“Let’s get the medical attention, their vaccines, make sure they get mental health care. We have learned as a region and community that there is a significant trauma that refugees endure.”
As usual, Escobar said, “El Pasoans are champing at the bit to help. I have fielded calls and text messages from people asking, ‘How can I help?’
“We will be arranging a conference with all stakeholders and NGOs to get the word out. There’s just no capacity now to store food, clothes and toys.”
There are NGOs – nongovernmental organizations – and El Paso organizations ready to step in and help the refugees, which include U.S. citizens, green card holders and immigrant visa recipients.
El Paso Inc. has learned that a family from Afghanistan showed up at Coronado High School last week to enroll their English-speaking son.
That enrollment, evidently, was a normal one because a spokeswoman for the El Paso school district said they have yet to receive any students who are part of a refugee enrollment process.
The person who saw it taking place and spoke with the family said they came to the school in a new car, obviously have means and probably left Afghanistan before the Taliban captured Kabul, the nation’s capital.
When asked for her view of President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan and the political beating he is taking over it, Escobar said, “When you’re the leader of the free world, you’re going to take a beating.
“And, as I’ve mentioned, I do think there will be a number of hearings, and I have a number of unanswered questions about the process leading up to this.
“But I also took part in classified and unclassified briefings under the prior administration where I felt a sense of panic that, essentially, a decision was being made that would be impossible to be undone.
“And that’s exactly what President Biden inherited.”
Escobar added that it’s important for people to know Biden inherited federal agencies that were “decimated by the prior administration,” including the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“So the White House and the president are having to build an airplane mid-flight,” she said.
