The El Paso Museum of Art is one of 14 museums nationwide getting a financial boost from one of the country’s largest private foundations.
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded the El Paso Museum of Art a $100,000 grant, as part of the Art Museum Futures Fund.
The grant will help the museum continue its public outreach while the Downtown space, which is home to a collection of 7,000 works of art, remains closed. Ben Fyffe, the city of El Paso’s director of cultural affairs and recreation, said the grant is a recognition of the work the museum has done in a challenging year.
“One big challenge has been for our museums to really figure out how they can continue to engage the community and public with programming, while the facility is closed,” Fyffe said.
The grant will be used over 14 months, he said, and part of it will be used to hire two staff members, which could be positions tasked with public and member engagement.
Of the 14 museums chosen for the grant, El Paso was one of only two in Texas. The other is the Mexic-Arte Museum in Austin.
The Art Museum Futures Fund was established in September as a response to the pandemic’s effects on museums and their ability to keep operating.
The grant program has now given out two rounds of funding to a total of 24 museums around the country.
“We were particularly concerned about small and mid-size museums that often function on smaller budgets and have access to less deep pockets than larger organizations, and that don’t have endowments to offset those losses of revenue,” said Deborah Cullen-Morales, program officer of arts and culture at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Cullen-Morales said the El Paso Museum of Art was chosen in part because of the work it showcases and fosters in the borderland.
“We’re interested in the very important role that the museum serves to its constituency on the border, in an under-resourced area, for citizens in the U.S. as well as Mexico,” Cullen-Morales said. “It works to create dialogue and examine issues around the border, as well as dealing with excellent art.”
Cullen-Morales said the awards were geared toward roughly 10% of a museum’s budget and added that the foundation was impressed with the work the El Paso Museum of Art does on a smaller budget.
“This is a drop in the bucket. None of it is enough,” Cullen-Morales said. “It’s a long pandemic, and many are suffering. We wanted to try to do what we can to ensure these institutions continue to serve in their deep commitments to the community.”
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation was established in 1969 and as of last December had an endowment of more than $6 billion.
The art museum has been closed since March, alongside other city museums and recreation centers. The museum school has also stayed closed. In a usual year, museum school students might be wrapping up their handmade holiday gifts.
There’s still no date set for when the El Paso Museum of Art might reopen, but Fyffe said there are phases of how it’ll get done. He added that the museum got close to reopening twice this year.
“Both times, the numbers began to rise,” Fyffe said. “We thought it was safer for the community and staff to postpone that. There’s no hard (reopening) date, rather just when we can do so safely.”
But Fyffe said despite the closure, his department and the museum has been working to keep people engaged from afar and has prioritized virtual outreach as the pandemic continues.
“There’s been a move to virtual classes,” Fyffe said. “It’s not quite the same experience, but we feel really strongly that just because our doors are closed doesn’t mean it stops driving our mission, and we can’t assume our audience will still be there waiting.”
