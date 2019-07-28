Victoria Ramirez, the director of the El Paso Museum of Art, will resign in August, according to an email she sent out last Tuesday.
Ramirez, who has been at the helm of the museum since January 2017, did not announce where she’s headed or who her replacement will be. Her last day at EPMA will be Aug. 9.
“This museum and community are special to me, and I thank you for making my job such an absolute pleasure,” Ramirez said in the email. “EPMA staff and Foundation board are doing extraordinary work and I look forward to watching EPMA continue to flourish.”
It’s unclear whether Ramirez will remain in El Paso or leave the city. Her email said she’d “be around through late September,” and the details of her “new appointment will be announced in the coming weeks.”
Ramirez, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, was previously director of the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, one of the largest state history museums in the country. She has a master’s degree in museum education from George Washington University and doctorate in education from the University of Houston.
Tracey Jerome, managing director of the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, said in an email that an interim director will be named before Ramirez’s departure.
“We will also begin a national search shortly, which will be led by a specialized search firm to ensure we get the best possible candidate to continue momentum at the site,” Jerome stated.
The museum, which houses a permanent collection of more than 7,000 works of art, is currently renovating its second-floor galleries. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late September.