The U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, which gets to test the Army’s coolest, most advanced tech, recently held an open house to celebrate its new home on Fort Bliss. The command’s 250 soldiers, civilians and contractors, whose job it is to make sure soldiers have the latest and greatest in military technology, had been scattered across the post in a variety of buildings. The ceremony on Nov. 1 included the unveiling of a large hammer in front of the building, symbolizing the Joint Modernization Command’s efforts to “forge the future.” The command is preparing for the Joint Warfighting Assessment 2020 in Germany and Poland, where it will test nearly 40 concepts and capabilities.