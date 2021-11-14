It’s been an eventful week on the city’s arena front with City Council deciding Monday to seek a settlement of a four-year long legal dispute and an appeals court ruling that went against the city on Wednesday.
At issue in the appeal filed two years ago by Max Grossman, a UTEP art history professor who has challenged the city’s plan to build a 15,000-seat arena in the historic Duranguito neighborhood, is whether the city must conduct an underground survey to determine if there are remains of a Mescalero Apache “peace camp” dating back to the late 1700s.
The state’s Antiquities Code calls for a valid archaeological survey before construction takes place that would destroy or prevent documentation of such sites before they can be studied.
Grossman contends in the appeal that the city is “obligated not to commence the arena project – including demolition of any currently existing buildings – until a valid archeological survey is completed.”
Without such relief, Grossman asserts, “the remains and resources of the historic peace camp will be lost forever.”
The city, which initiated the litigation over the arena site in 2017, objected to performing what would be an expensive and time-consuming underground survey, and the district judge in the case agreed.
That led to Grossman’s appeal to the higher court to uphold the state Antiquity Code requirements.
Neither the city nor Grossman is commenting on the appeals court decision.
“Based on the new research, Grossman argues the opportunity to explore the archeology of the peace camp will be forever lost if the city proceeds with a survey that is not designed to locate, protect, and preserve the remains of the peace camp,” the 58-page appeal decision reads.
The decision in Grossman’s favor found that the trial court abused its discretion in denying his request for an injunction against the city to prevent any demolition in Duranguito until the study is complete.
Because of that abuse, the appeals court granted Grossman’s request for a temporary injunction “to preserve the status quo pending trial.”
It was written by appeals court Justice Gina Palafox and agreed to by Chief Justice Yvonne Rodriguez with Justice Jeff Alley dissenting in the 2-1 decision.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.