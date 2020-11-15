It was a back-and-forth week that ended with a county stay-at-home order halted by a Texas appeals court.
The week included several press conferences and at least one court ruling on the merits of El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s stay-at-home order and shut down of “non-essential” businesses, including gyms, tattoo shops, salons and restaurant dining rooms.
On Wednesday, Samaniego’s stay-at-home order number 13 was set to expire. That same day, he announced he was extending the order until Dec. 1, a few days after Thanksgiving.
Despite the legal fiasco that at one point led the city police department to decline to enforce the county order, Samaniego said he credits his stay-at-home order for a slight downturn in the week’s average COVID-19 positivity rate.
He said because of that, he was extending the order “until we can sustain some stability in our community.”
The extended order was in effect for about 24 hours before it was halted by the Texas 8th Court of Appeals on Thursday.
On Friday, the court issued its final decision, blocking the order. In the 2-1 decision, Chief Justice Jeff Alley and Justice Gina Palafox sent the case back to the lower court.
They directed District Court Judge Bill Moody to impose the injunction requested by several local restaurants and the Texas attorney general who are challenging the order.
“If conduct is allowed under the Governor’s order, that county cannot prohibit it,” the ruling stated. “If activities are prohibited by the Governor’s order, the county cannot allow them.”
It was not immediately clear Friday evening if Samaniego would appeal the ruling to the Texas Supreme Court. A call and text to Nicole Ruiz, public policy analyst at the county, went unreturned.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who joined the lawsuit against Samaniego, tweeted that he commended the 8th Court of Appeals ruling.
“It is important that we do not shut down the economy ever again, and this decision allows small businesses to continue to operate and pay employees,” a tweet attributed to the Texas attorney general said.
After the 8th Court of Appeals ruling, the city of El Paso said it would return to enforcing its 6th Local Emergency Directive, which went into effect on Oct. 15.
That directive includes a number of restrictions, including a reduced capacity of 50% at business establishments. It limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and restricts El Pasoans from visiting places like nursing homes.
On Thursday, a day after Samaniego’s press conference but before the 8th Court of Appeals ruling, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and city officials held their own press conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation and impact on businesses in El Paso.
Margo urged the city to try to find a balance between health care needs and supporting small businesses.
“How’s the county going to provide financial assistance for business owners who still have to pay taxes? What’s the plan for families struggling to put food on the table?” Margo said. “We have to find the balance between the economy and public health. Trying to find a balance does not mean that we’ve forgotten those we’ve lost.”
He said that from January to October, El Paso has lost 26.5% of all its small businesses.
“Most of the small businesses have less than two weeks of cash flow,” Margo said. “Business owners have been calling me every day in tears, concerned about their employees and their ability to stay afloat.”
Jorge Rodriguez, director of the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management, said there were 531,000 COVID-19 tests administered as of Thursday, with demand continuing.
He said the OEM is working with funeral directors and mortuaries on fatality management, and that the county has requested a total of 10 mobile morgue units but that five were currently in use.
He added that there have been 67 patients airlifted to other facilities.
The coronavirus death toll keeps climbing. The city reported 16 deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 741. The health department also reported 1,488 new COVID-19 cases.
Bill Coon, president and CEO of the YMCA of El Paso, said the Loya and Westside YMCA locations were shut down by police on Thursday, but that one other location was not.
“This has been tough on all of us. We don’t know if we’re supposed to open or close,” Coon said. “The mixed messages out in the community are horrible. It has us, our members and our community confused. We all wait for the next press conference or court ruling to see what we need to change.”
Coon said the YMCA has gone above and beyond cleaning standards and requirements and serves as more than just a gym, but as a community resource.
City-run recreation centers have been closed throughout the pandemic.
“Part of our business model is a gym, but we also had learning labs for the kids who needed help with school. It’s a place where seniors can gather and work out and remove the social isolation they’re going through,” Coon said. “We have adults that need to work out or their health and mental health will be worse.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.