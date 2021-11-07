U.S. health officials approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 last week.
But while public health figures have touted the shots as a path to normal for families, they won’t instantly erase the 20 months of pandemic-related restrictions and social isolation that children have faced since March 2020.
On Oct. 19, three organizations – the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children’s Hospital Association – declared a mental health crisis in children and adolescents.
Here in El Paso, hospital leaders and doctors have seen a rise in such crises among children, including increased emergency room visits for mental health issues.
Dr. Carla Alvarado, pediatric psychiatrist at Providence Children’s Hospital, said she’s seen a rise in anxiety, depression and suicidality, and that she’s heard the same from her colleagues in primary care.
“Everybody is seeing this big surge in depression and anxiety in adolescents and children, particularly related to COVID,” Alvarado said. “We’re seeing an increase not only in mental health but in hospital admissions. The CDC saw a rise in ER visits, particularly with mental health, and suicide attempts as well.”
When schools were closed and some children restricted from seeing friends and extended family members due to the pandemic, social isolation became closer to the norm for many kids.
The network of teachers and caretakers, who often spot mental health crisis warning signs and behavior changes, was disrupted.
“The hardest thing during this pandemic is we didn’t have that school system that we now know is crucial,” Alvarado said. “Children use it as a platform to socialize. Counselors, teachers, coaches, serve a larger role in listening to our youth and being good role models. We stripped that away from a lot of our adolescents and children.”
The return of in-person schooling has not immediately solved the problems that were created when schools shut down. Alvarado said some children are having a tough time integrating back into in-person learning.
“Developmental delays, special needs children, were kind of in this hole in the virtual realm where they couldn’t participate and have to be reintegrated back, causing anxiety, aggression, meltdowns,” Alvarado said.
There’s also still a lot of grief being carried around by children and adolescents, Alvarado said, and many are grieving the loss of grandparents and loved ones to COVID-19.
“We’re forgetting that besides the uncertainty, social isolation, there’s a lot of grief going on,” she said. “Children lost grandparents, other family members.
“El Paso culture is very niche, and we tend to have grandma and grandpa living at home. There’s a lot of grief going on right now.”
Sandra Day, associate program officer at the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, said children are also grieving the loss of more than a year of social activity. The lost time with friends and family is especially significant for a child who has been alive for only, say, six years.
“We’ve lost a year and a half of being social and being able to gather,” Day said. “There was a lot of loss there. We’ve learned, with recent data nationally, that we are in a stage of higher depression and anxiety among our youth.”
El Paso is unique when it comes to treating mental health crises. The community also has unique challenges, including a shortage of providers and language and culture barriers, as well as stigma around getting treatment for mental health problems.
The city was already showing signs of mental health struggles before the start of the pandemic. The Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting had a large impact on the mental wellbeing of El Pasoans of all ages.
Day said an extensive report on 2019 data, published in April, showed a rise in mental health needs in children and adolescents.
“We already had a huge need, and there was already a crisis in looking at these numbers,” Day said. “If you add what they’ve been through in the past year and a half, it’s a little bit alarming.”
According to the El Paso Behavioral Health Assessment final report, 60,000 children had mental health issues in 2019.
“With the crisis that resulted from Aug. 3, there was definitely trauma that was endured in our region,” Day said. “I’d say that would definitely be a link. This was so traumatic and wasn’t something we ever expected in the city of El Paso.”
Like the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, the El Paso Child Guidance Center started seeing a rise in mental health issues in 2019.
Cathy Gaytan, the nonprofit’s chief executive, said the center typically saw between 650 to 700 clients per year. The group saw 806 clients in 2019, the first sign of a jump. In 2020, the Child Guidance Center saw over 2,300 clients.
One reason for the jump included expanding the scope of work done at the Child Guidance Center, including hiring more intake therapists.
“We basically increased our ability to get kids in more quickly,” Gaytan said. “Ease and access jumped.”
But other reasons include the pandemic. Gaytan said the mass shooting, along with other stressors like job loss, grief and the recent flooding, have compounded mental health challenges for El Pasoans.
“You see more and more compounding factors. It’s just hard to be a human being on the planet right now, the stressors are so huge,” Gaytan said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.