David Chen cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Downtown Spaces on Aug. 10, the latest shared workspace to open in Downtown El Paso.
The 24,000-square-foot facility is in the historic Union Plaza district at 522 W. San Francisco. It has offices, conference rooms, photography and podcast studios, and shared workspaces.
Memberships range from shared space to desks and private office suites. Daily and weekly passes are also offered. The ownership of Downtown Spaces and amount of the investment has not been made public.
