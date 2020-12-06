In the midst of a pandemic that is crushing economies in U.S. cities, counties and states, including El Paso, Santa Teresa’s Border Industrial Park is having its best year ever.
In addition to new local investments and the move by two Taiwanese companies into Santa Teresa, New Mexico, this year, there’s another big announcement coming Monday at the Doña Ana County Commission meeting.
Jerry Pacheco, who has overseen the development of the industrial town just northwest of El Paso and the creation of its four industrial parks over the last 29 years, couldn’t say what the announcement will be – but he could say what it won’t be.
“No, it’s not Tesla. Everybody’s asking me if that’s happening,” said Pacheco, whose role in it all is a little hard to explain, but could be loosely described as that of a mayor, who gets a salary but never a commission.
He wears three hats: president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association, executive director of the International Business Association and senior business recruiter for the New Mexico Partnership.
Two of the organizations receive some funding from the New Mexico Legislature, which cut budgets this year, so Pacheco took a pay cut.
“But we’re going like gangbusters this year,” he said. “It’s going to be the biggest year we’ve ever had.
“And we’re going to have over a million square feet of space that’s either been constructed or under construction.”
Some are warehouses built “on-spec,” or speculation, that are awaiting customers. El Paso businessman Paul Foster’s Franklin Mountain Industrial has a 183,000-square-foot on-spec building there nearing completion.
Another is a 315,000-square-foot building going up in the industrial park near Doña Ana County International Jetport that will bring the total speculative space available to 500,000 square feet.
Two Taiwanese companies are also moving in this year.
One is Admiral Cable, which makes electric cables for just about everything and is nearly finished building a 130,000-square-foot plant that will also house its North American headquarters.
The other company is Xxentria, which manufactures semi-truck trailer walls and is about to start construction.
“This is Taiwanese companies making U.S. investments on their own,” Pacheco said. “They want to get a jump on the Chinese in this trade war.
“If they’re here in North America, they’re safe and there are no tariffs.”
Another positive development has taken place at the airport at Santa Teresa where the 9,500-foot-long runway has been strengthened to accommodate much larger aircraft on the order of Boeing’s 737-300 series.
“Before we had a 20,000-pound, single-wheel capacity, which is basically a small jet,” said airport manager Bill Provance. “We dug down 3 1/2 feet and rebuilt the pavement all the way up, along with more asphalt. So now we’re capable of landing a 100,000-pound airplane.”
“We’re not looking to compete with El Paso International Airport for passengers. That takes a terminal. But we are an international airport, and we do have certified weather and an instrument approach.”
So now, he said, Santa Teresa has three of the four modes of transportation for moving cargo in and out of the area.
“Right now, there isn’t anybody flying cargo in and out of here,” Provance said. “But if we could get FedEx or UPS, we would like that.
“Another possibility is Kalitta Air, a leading provider of air cargo transportation. Now we’re the second largest airport in terms of aircraft based here.”
Santa Teresa is home to more than 145 aircraft, including 20 personal jets, 10 helicopters and an assortment of single and twin-engine airplanes.
With the improved runway, another possible customer at the airport is the Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn, which operates a plant just across the border from Santa Teresa in Mexico.
“A couple of years ago, we did a cargo study, and Foxconn indicated that they would like to fly their electronic components from there rather than trucking them, which is what they do now,” Provance said. “They make about 50,000 computers a day there that are imported to the U.S. and go all over the world.”
Pacheco said Santa Teresa is an inland port, with major rail connections, north-south and east-west highways and now a significantly improved airport.
“All we need now is an ocean,” he said.
