Animal doc adapts: Borderland clinic now seeing all creatures great and small

After witnessing a couple of spay and neuter procedures at the vet, you too would understand why it’s not your dog’s favorite place to go.
But Dr. Amber Thompson, a doctor of veterinary medicine at Jenson Equine Hospital & Friends in Sunland Park, and the clinic’s staff make vet visits as caring as possible for all kinds of animals.
She was brought on to the animal clinic last year when Jenson Equine expanded its practice beyond horses to include small animals.
“It’s been hard to get the word out because we’re in an off-the-beaten-path location, but word is starting to get out,” Thompson said.
For nearly 10 years, Jenson Equine Hospital, at 1217 Futurity Drive, has mostly served horses competing at the nearby racetrack, as well as western performance horses and other quarter horses, Thompson said.
But there have been no races at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for more than two years now, and adding small animal care was a way to diversify the clinic’s business.
“It’s affected the bottom line,” Thompson said.
Now, the clinic offers exam and surgery rooms for horses, cats, dogs, pigs, alpacas and other types of pets. Thompson said the clinic is getting the word out about its expanded services.
It still has a large focus on horses, including hospital stalls, exam areas with special non-slip padded floors, horse surgery recovery areas, chiropractic work, neonatal medicine and regenerative therapies.
Jenson Equine also offers an in-house lab, radiography, dental exams, wellness visits and preventative care for small animals.
There are three veterinary doctors at Jenson Equine: Dr. Paul Jenson, an equine surgeon and practice owner; Dr. Kathryn Turnbull, DVM; and Thompson.
Thompson said she spent the last 25 years in veterinary practice in Las Cruces. She has five horses, five dogs and two cats at her home in La Mesa, New Mexico.
Last week, she let El Paso Inc. watch two surgeries at the clinic. She said she typically does about five to 10 per week.
The most typical ailments seen for horses are colic and lameness. For small animals, it’s gastrointestinal issues and skin or ear infections.
Animal surgical procedures and veterinary care shares a lot with its human counterpart. While the horse ICU looks a little different from a human hospital ICU (more hay), many of the diagnostic tools, like ultrasound machines, look the same.
“It just has different software,” Thompson said.
Neutering surgery happens fast, about 30 minutes, although it might not feel that way for the dog undergoing the procedure.
Surgical prep involves careful disinfection, sterile instruments, monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels, and carefully restraining the animal on the surgery table.
Animals are intubated, assistants closely monitor anesthesia and recovery can involve fluids, ice packs and keeping the animal as comfortable but clueless as possible.
Surgery to spay a dog is longer and more invasive and involves a bit more blood. Watching it also makes you realize a surgeon – for animals or humans – can’t just take a quick five-minute breather outside to regroup. It’s all focus, all the time, from the first cut to the last stitch.
“Small animal” is nearly a misnomer, especially when the vet and staff have to sedate and lift a 60-plus pound dog onto the operating table.
In addition to affecting Jenson Equine’s main clientele, the pandemic also changed how much pet owners were monitoring their animal’s health, Thompson said.
In human health care, the pandemic led to fewer people seeking out medical care, surgeries and testing. But Thompson said since people were spending more time around their pets, they were noticing more subtle changes and acting accordingly.
Thompson said the pandemic also meant more animal clinics were doing curbside visits, and she said that made communication with pet owners more difficult.
“Luckily here we’re able to do in-person visits. I think overall people did get more pets and spend more time with their pets during the pandemic,” Thompson said. “It’s been good but I think now that people are going back to work it can create some separation anxiety issues.”
Over her years in practice, Thompson said she’s noticed trends of there being more specialists in veterinary medicine, rather than general practitioners. She said she’s also seen some clinics get bought out by larger companies or corporations.
“That’s one of the things I love about it here, that it’s not owned by a corporation and is essentially a mom-and-pop,” Thompson said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.