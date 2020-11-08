Last week was a rough one for clarity as most Americans waited for concrete national election results that were slow to appear. And that was just one line item in an elevated sea of stress.
Mental health professionals and advocates know how stressful this time is for everyone. In addition to the coronavirus, there are economic and restriction-related stressors, including things like child care challenges, social isolation and election anxiety.
Celeste Nevarez, chief of clinical services for Emergence Health Network, said more patients are seeking out resources during this time to help cope with added anxiety.
But at the same time, Nevarez said, more people seeking help are doing work to help erode the sense of stigma surrounding mental health and reaching out.
“I’m happy people are acknowledging their physical health and their emotional health,” Nevarez said.
She said El Pasoans are also collectively experiencing some sort of grief, whether it’s from the loss of loved ones, the loss of a sense of normalcy or the loss of experiences like social gatherings and school.
“There’s this notion of ambiguous loss,” Nevare said. “The death of grandparents from natural causes, versus this, where there’s no bad guy or thing to blame, it’s just invisible and complex. We’ve had a lot of folks call with anxiety and stress, and we’ve seen a lot of grief and bereavement. People are passing away, and mourning the loss of loved ones.”
Nevarez said Emergence has seen an uptick in calls from individuals seeking services and has also seen more visitors to online services created to help manage feelings and emotions related to the coronavirus.
Emergence recently opened its online Crisis Counseling Program relaxation room, at CCPrelaxation.org. The website includes resources like guided meditation videos and movement and sound resources.
Emergence also has other resources available, including crisis services and outpatient clinics, substance abuse treatment programs and resources for youth. The crisis hotline is at (915) 779-1800.
Nevarez said the CCP site has received thousands of visitors and is in the process of being upgraded to accommodate even more.
“Sometimes folks don’t want to see a psychiatrist, they just want someone to talk to,” Nevarez said. “The CCP program is dedicated for that. If you want to call and vent that’s what we’re here to do.”
She added that there are also things El Pasoans can do to not necessarily wipe out all stress but to be more mindful of when it is there or elevated.
Nevarez said it can be helpful to check in with yourself and how you’re feeling instead of bottling it in.
“I think even just acknowledging our mental health is important,” Nevarez said. “Powering through emotions can lead to everything being fine until it’s not, where we snap at our kids or yell at the mailman.”
She added that time outside and exercise can also help improve stress.
“We can go on walks and make sure we’re getting plenty of vitamin D, and find joy even in those small moments,” Nevarez said. “Folks I counsel feel things are out of control. It’s about finding the things we can control.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
