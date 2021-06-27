The Spanish ambassador to the United States, Santiago Cabanas, traveled to El Paso to mark the opening of the Cervantes Institute’s first center in Texas.
He was joined by university officials and community leaders at the event Wednesday at Southwest University, the institute’s El Paso home. It will offer many programs, including Spanish language courses starting in September.
The Cervantes Institute, a global nonprofit founded by the Spanish government in 1991 to promote the Spanish language and culture of Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries, has a presence in 90 cities in 43 countries.
