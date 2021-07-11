Despite tight lips from virtually everyone involved with the project, it appears Amazon is not done investing in El Paso and has taken the next step to expand its presence here.
Documents filed with the state last week give the strongest indication to date that Amazon has plans for a second, smaller El Paso facility that would complement its massive fulfillment center shooting up in east El Paso County.
On July 5, a project called AMZL was filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The filing shows the AMZL project will be about 181,500 square feet and will cost about $48 million.
The scope of work is an “industrial building for shipping and receiving packages” at 7850 Paseo Del Norte – the Westside property purchased in March by VTRE Development, or VanTrust Real Estate, a Kansas City-based company that has built Amazon fulfillment centers in other cities.
There is no timeline for when the project will be complete or how many jobs it will create, and Amazon would not confirm whether the project is indeed Amazon’s.
The company provided a statement: “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap.”
The land on which the AMZL project will be built was part of a complicated land swap between the city, the Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water, and El Paso billionaire Paul Foster.
In March of 2020, the city transferred 2,313 acres of land in Northeast El Paso owned by the PSB into its inventory.
The city then swapped that Northeast parcel for the 43-acre property on Paseo Del Norte, which was owned by Foster.
Part of the deal hinged on the city attracting a Great Wolf Lodge, which announced plans to build one of its resorts on the Paseo Del Norte property. But in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic knocked those plans down, and Great Wolf Lodge nixed its plans.
In March the city approved the sale of the Paseo Del Norte land parcel to VTRE Development, which did not return calls or emails requesting comment for this story.
Jessica Herrera, director of economic development for the city of El Paso, said she had no comment on the project. The Borderplex Alliance also had no comment.
When it purchased the property from the city, VTRE agreed to make traffic improvements on Paseo Del Norte, a busy stretch of road that includes cars trying to get in and out of West Towne Marketplace and residential traffic from nearby neighborhoods.
According to city documents related to the sale, VTRE is supposed to pay $600,000 to install a traffic signal on Paseo Del Norte.
The possible Amazon logistics facility in Northwest El Paso is a fraction of the size of the giant warehouse it’s building in Far East. Set to open later this year at Eastlake and Interstate 10, Amazon has said it will employ about 750 people, with a starting wage of $15 an hour.
In a company blogpost in March 2020, Amazon said it planned to open “mini-fulfillment centers” across the country to make its same-day delivery “even faster.” It did not disclose the locations, but where it has moved forward with plans, the centers have generally been between 100,000 to 200,000 square feet.
The Dallas Business Journal reported in August 2020, that Amazon had plans to build a fulfillment center in Forney, a Dallas suburb, which would be accompanied by a smaller, 200,000-square-foot center.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
